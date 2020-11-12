Pitt vs. Georgia Tech Rescheduled for Dec. 12 Due to COVID-19 Protocols

Karl B DeBlaker/Associated Press

Pitt and Georgia Tech were scheduled to play Saturday, but COVID-19 protocols have forced the Panthers and Yellow Jackets to postpone the contest to Sat., Dec. 12.

An ACC press release announced the new date and provided more information about the reasoning for the move: "The rescheduling follows positive tests, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Georgia Tech and Pitt football teams. The teams are adhering to the minimum outlined protocols within [the] ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report)."

Pitt announced Thursday that all football team activities have been paused because of COVID-19 protocols. The Panthers are still scheduled to play at home against Virginia Tech on Sat., Nov. 21 before visiting Clemson on Sat., Nov. 28.

The Panthers have gone 4-4 this season. Georgia Tech is 2-5.

College football games have been canceled or postponed en masse because of COVID-19 protocols. This week alone, four games featuring Top 25 teams have been postponed, and a matchup between No. 3 Ohio State and Maryland has been canceled outright.

High-profile players have also been forced to sit out because of COVID-19 while their teams' seasons continue forward. Of note, Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence missed a pair of games against Boston College and Notre Dame after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The vast majority of college football games are still ongoing, but schools should face significant challenges to play out their seasons amid a pandemic that led to a daily record of over 144,000 new cases on Wednesday in the United States, per the COVID Tracking Project.

Most teams' seasons will be done within a month, however, with regular seasons ending in early-to-mid December.

As of now, the last round of conference championships are scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 19. The College Football Playoff semifinals are set for Friday, Jan. 1, and the national championship is slated for Monday, January 11.