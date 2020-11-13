Masters Leaderboard 2020: Updates on Golf's Top Scorers on Friday

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The first day of the Masters was completed Thursday, but the first round was not after play was suspended at 5:30 p.m. ET on Thursday for darkness.

That's an unusual sight to see at the Masters, but the event was pushed from April to November this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the show is still going on at Augusta National Golf Club, and the 2020 version has potential to be one of the best competitions in the event's history.

Twenty players finished Thursday three under or better, with Paul Casey leading the way at seven under.

Here's a look at how the leaderboard shook out after Thursday plus a list of ways to follow live scores and the action. In addition, you can review a quick recap and some highlights from Day 1.

Top 20 Masters Leaderboard After Thursday

1. Paul Casey: -7

Video Play Button Videos you might like

T2. Webb Simpson: -5

T2. Xander Schauffele: -5

T2. Justin Thomas: -5 (through 10 holes)

T5. Hideki Matsuyama: -4

T5. Lee Westwood: -4

T5. Louis Oosthuizen: -4

T5. Patrick Reed: -4

T5. Tiger Woods: -4

T5. Matthew Wolff: -4 (through 11 holes)

T5. Adam Scott: -4 (through 10 holes)

T5. Dylan Frittelli: -4 (through nine holes)

T13. Jazz Janewattananond: -3

T13. Jon Rahm: -3

T13. Tony Finau: -3

T13. Matt Wallace: -3

T13. Rickie Fowler: -3 (through 11 holes)

T13. Bernhard Langer: -3 (through 10 holes)

T13. Dustin Johnson: -3 (through nine holes)

T13. Justin Rose: -3 (through nine holes)

Source: Masters' official website

How To Follow Live Scores

Fans can view a live scoreboard by following a link to the Masters' official website. That scoreboard also features a hole-by-hole shot tracker for all 92 players in the field.

Viewers can also download the Masters app on Apple or Google Play.

If you have a chance to catch the live action, head to the Masters' official website, which gives fans the option to view the tournament from different perspectives.

The live broadcast is available, but fans can also choose to look at Amen Corner, featured groups, Holes No. 4, No. 5 and No. 6, and Holes No. 15 and No. 16.

In addition, you can choose the "My Group" feature to watch every shot from your favorite golfers in a customized setting.

ESPN will televise the Masters from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET on Friday. CBS will take over on Saturday (1 p.m. to 5 p.m.) and Sunday (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.).

Thursday Recap

Inclement weather forced a nearly three-hour delay in the action. The field could have finished the first round with enough light on Thursday during a typical year in April, but the action was called for darkness.

Still, three storylines prevailed over the course of the day.

Naturally, 15-time major winner Tiger Woods dominated the headlines after shooting a four-under-par 68, matching his best-ever performance in the first round of the Masters. He didn't register any bogeys and took advantage of Amen Corner with birdies on the par-five 13th and 15th.

The par-three 16th hole, which Woods birdied in the fourth round in 2019 to launch himself into a green jacket, was his friend once again as he nailed his tee shot to within two feet of the cup.

Woods has stiff competition to earn back-to-back Masters wins given how well golfers scored.

Still, Woods was fantastic, and he could have even challenged Casey for the tournament lead had a couple of longer birdie putts rolled his way.

Everything clicked for Woods, and he should be in the mix all weekend.

Speaking of Casey, the 43-year-old Englishman scorched the field with a seven-under 65, turning in a spotless scorecard after the round.

His shot of the day occurred at the par-five second, when he stuck a 213-yard approach to within five feet of the cup for an eventual eagle.

All facets of Casey's game were on point. He found fairways with ease, fired approach darts at the hole and got the flat stick to work in his favor, like when he rolled in an 18-footer for birdie on the sixth.

Casey could have easily been eight under, as he had an 11-footer for eagle at the 15th. The putt rolled by the hole, but Casey cleaned up for birdie.

The 14-time European Tour winner has never won a major during an illustrious career that has seen 10 top-10 major finishes and five in the Masters alone. He's off to a great start en route to adding another line to his already stellar resume, however.

Casey is officially the tournament leader after one day of play, but he may not be the leader when the round is complete.

That's because Justin Thomas is doing his best impression of Woods at the 1997 Masters, making six birdies (and one bogey) on the first 10 holes before being pulled off the course for darkness.

Thomas made birdies on each of his first three holes and four of his first five, including a 17-foot birdie putt on the first. The putter stayed hot on the fifth, as he nailed another birdie from 30 feet away.

Otherwise, he largely left himself with easy birdie opportunities thanks to a strong iron game and solid work around the green. The Alabama native is looking for his second-ever major win after taking home the 2017 PGA Championship.