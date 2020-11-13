Masters 2020: Live Updates for Leaderboard Scores on Friday

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Masters is rolling on despite some rough weather Thursday wreaking havoc on the first-round schedule.

Forty-four players were unable to finish their first rounds thanks to a rain delay of nearly three hours in the morning. Since play had to be suspended because of darkness early in the evening, that group returned to the course at 7:30 a.m. local time Friday to get through their first 18 holes.

Fans can follow all of the action as it happens through the Masters' official website.

Paul Casey wasn't among the 44 golfers who had to play extra holes on Friday. The Englishman was in sole possession of the lead after the first round at seven under par. His 65 was the lowest opening-round score at Augusta since 2017 (Charley Hoffman).

If there's any bad news to take away from Casey's first-round performance, it's that getting off to a fast start doesn't always lead to a green jacket. The last player to win the Masters after leading at the end of the first round was Jordan Spieth in 2015.

Of course, Casey knows what it's like to play yourself out of contention early at this tournament. The 43-year-old started last year's event with an 81 and missed the cut.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The previous two Masters champions are in the mix yet again. Patrick Reed and Tiger Woods were part of an eight-way tie for fifth place at four under par, though they took contrasting paths to get there.

Reed was all over the course en route to eight birdies and four bogeys. He only hit eight of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation but salvaged things by averaging 1.44 putts per hole (the field averaged 1.68 putts).

It's a dangerous way to contend at Augusta over the course of the tournament, but Reed's ability to make it work over 18 holes is encouraging. If he can be more efficient off the tee, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him make a move as the weekend rolls on.

For all of Woods' dominant performances over the years, Thursday marked the first time in his career that he played a bogey-free opening round at the Masters:

Woods got to four under par thanks in large part to hitting 15 of 18 greens in regulation. His short game was working with 1.67 putts per hole and no three putts on the day. That's going to be a huge stat to follow this weekend.

Per PGATour.com, Woods ranks 207th in putts per round (29.5 this season). He needs to keep that number low for the next three days if he wants to win his sixth career green jacket.

One player who looked like he was going to be making a move Thursday before play stopped was Justin Thomas. The Kentucky native had six birdies through 10 holes, with a bogey on No. 7 being his only blemish.

Last year was a step forward for Thomas at Augusta, as he posted the best finish of his career (tied for 12th). He's played well recently, placing eighth at the U.S. Open and tying for second at late October's Zozo Championship in his final tune-up for the Masters.