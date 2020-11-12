Masters 2020: Paul Casey Leads at 7 Under, Tiger Woods Shoots 68 on Thursday

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

A three-hour rain delay wasn't enough to put a damper on Paul Casey's performance in the first round at the 2020 Masters.

Casey finished the day with a seven-under 65, giving him a two-shot lead over Webb Simpson, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele.

Tiger Woods is off to a terrific start at four under as he looks to win the green jacket for the second straight year. He's one of seven players tied for fifth place.

As a result of the inclement weather early in the day, 44 players were unable to finish their rounds before play was suspended due to darkness.

Here's the top of the leaderboard from the first day at Augusta, via PGATour.com:

1. Paul Casey (-7)

T2. Webb Simpson (-5)

T2. Xander Schauffele (-5)

T2. Justin Thomas (-5 thru 10)

T5. Tiger Woods (-4)

T5. Hideki Matsuyama (-4)

T5. Lee Westwood (-4)

T5. Louis Oosthuizen (-4)

T5. Patrick Reed (-4)

T5. Adam Scott (-4 thru 10)

T5. Dylan Frittelli (-4 thru 8)

The rains began in Augusta at 7:35 a.m. local time, 35 minutes after the first groups teed off. Play resumed at 10:20 a.m., and tee times were delayed by exactly three hours.

Casey was in the fifth group, along with Patrick Reed and Tony Finau, that began play on the back nine. He wasted no time with a birdie on the first hole, one of four he had before making the turn.

The second hole, Casey's 11th of the day, was his crown jewel. The Arizona State alum made an eagle after this shot from 214 yards out:

Per ESPN Stats & Info, Casey set a Masters record with his improvement in the opening round this year compared to what he did in 2019:

Thursday's 65 marks Casey's best single-round score in any tournament since the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February. The 43-year-old is chasing his first career major title. His best finish at the Masters was fourth place in 2016.

Woods is looking up at Casey on the leaderboard, but he's in prime position to challenge for the top spot in the second round. The five-time Masters champion had a bogey-free day for the first time in the opening round at this event.

On his way to winning at Augusta last year, Woods opened with a 70 and was four shots off the pace.

Jordan Spieth has work to do if he wants to be a factor this weekend. The 2015 Masters champion went to the clubhouse at two over par. He started well at one under through six, but a double-bogey on his seventh hole knocked him off track.

The good news for all of the players chasing Casey is the course has been favorable for low scores. Per Justin Ray of 15th Club, Thursday's average score of 71.39 is on pace to be the lowest opening round in Masters history.

Phil Mickelson (-1 through 11) and Rory McIlroy (even through nine) are among the large group of players who will have to play extra golf on Friday.

The first round will resume at 7:30 a.m. local time, with the second round scheduled to start at 9:35 if there are no weather delays.