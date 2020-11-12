    Urban Meyer Confirms He's Recovered After Positive COVID-19 Diagnosis

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 12, 2020

    Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer watches during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game between Ohio State and Wisconsin, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    Michael Conroy/Associated Press

    Urban Meyer confirmed he had COVID-19 last week but says he is now recovered and will return to broadcasting on Saturday, according to 10TV's Dom Tiberi.

    The Fox Sports pregame college football show Big Noon Kickoff was canceled in its usual form last week with Meyer, Matt Leinart, Reggie Bush, Brady Quinn and Rob Stone all held out because of COVID-19 protocols, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

    The network didn't confirm whether any of that group tested positive for the coronavirus, only noting it was holding out the crew "out of [an] abundance of caution."

    Meyer, 56, dealt with significant health issues during his coaching career, which ultimately led to him stepping away from the sport twice, in 2011 with Florida and in 2018 with Ohio State.

    In 2014, he had surgery on a cyst in his brain that caused stress-related headaches, and he still dealt with the symptoms in 2018.

    Meyer led his teams to three national championships as a coach but now works as a studio analyst for Fox.  

