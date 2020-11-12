Masters 2020: Live Updates for Leaderboard Scores on Thursday

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

If seven months weren't enough of a delay, the 2020 Masters Tournament once again left fans waiting early Thursday morning when a thunderstorm came down at Augusta National and led to a delay in play.

The world's best golfers eventually made their way to the opening tee, with the wet conditions allowing the course to play soft on the greens and fairways and then difficult on errant shots. Television coverage of the event began on ESPN at 1 p.m. ET, with the likes of Tiger Woods and Jon Rahm still early in their rounds after their early-morning tee time got pushed back.

Viewing Information

TV Coverage: 1 p.m. ET on ESPN

Stream: Masters Live

Live Leaderboard: Masters.com

The afternoon session will feature a number of high-profile groups. Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy will tee off at 2:57 p.m., with Justin Thomas, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Brooks Koepka teeing off right before them.

It's almost certain that none of those groups will be able to finish their rounds due to the delay. Sunset is expected around 5:26 p.m. Thursday, and players will get off the course by the time darkness sets in. The aforementioned groups will have to finish their opening round Friday before hopefully turning it around and getting through another 18 to get the event back on track.

Johnson entered as the second favorite to win the event at 17-2, behind only Bryson DeChambeau. The 2020 FedEx Cup winner finished in a tie for second at last year's Masters, which was won by Woods, and has been no worse than 10th in the event since 2014 (he didn't play in 2017).

"I just need to keep putting myself into situations, and I'm playing good enough golf, I feel like if I can put myself in position come Sunday, I like my chances, but we've got to get there first," Johnson told reporters this week. "I've still got a lot more years ahead of me, so I'm not really too stressed about it."

McIlroy and Thomas are both coming off at 13-1 as they both look for their first Masters title. A green jacket would give McIlroy a career Grand Slam, while Thomas has never finished any better than 12th at Augusta.