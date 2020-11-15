Ranking the Chances for Every MLB Team to Land Marcell Ozuna in Free Agency

3 of 10

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

20. Los Angeles Angels

With Albert Pujols and Shohei Ohtani likely to scoop up the bulk of the designated hitter at-bats and left fielder Justin Upton still owed $51 million over the next two years, there's no obvious spot for Ozuna.

19. Colorado Rockies

An argument can be made that upgrading the offense should be a priority for the Rockies, but if they're going to spend big on a bat, locking up shortstop Trevor Story with a long-term extension before he reaches free agency next offseason should be the move. Then again, who knows what the directionless front office is thinking?

18. Chicago Cubs

The Cubbies have three spots to fill in the starting rotation and a shaky relief corps to address, so despite their offensive inconsistency, it's unlikely they will go after Ozuna. The outfield is already set with Kyle Schwarber, Ian Happ and Jason Heyward penciled in as the starters. A Schwarber trades is not out of the question, but there are more pressing needs than a power-hitting corner outfielder.

17. Los Angeles Dodgers

Free agents Joc Pederson (29 games) and Enrique Hernandez (17 games) spent time in the outfield, but it's hard to call it an area of need. AJ Pollock, Cody Bellinger and Mookie Betts are the projected starters, so a left-handed hitting fourth outfielder to replace Pederson would make the most sense. Robbie Grossman and Adam Eaton are potential targets.

16. New York Yankees

Even if they don't re-sign Brett Gardner, the Bronx Bombers still have Aaron Judge, Aaron Hicks, Clint Frazier, Mike Tauchman and Giancarlo Stanton. What they don't have is a viable starting rotation behind ace Gerrit Cole. If they're going to hand out a lucrative long-term deal, it will likely be to a starting pitcher.

15. San Diego Padres

A bounce-back season by Wil Myers has changed the outlook for the Pads outfield, as he joined Tommy Pham and Trent Grisham in what should be one of the more productive units in baseball. San Diego will need to add some depth if Jurickson Profar doesn't re-sign, but it will likely aim lower than Ozuna to round out the roster.

14. New York Mets

It seems unwise to rule anything out for the Mets this offseason as new owner Steve Cohen looks to make his mark. That said, with Dominic Smith, Brandon Nimmo and Michael Conforto penciled in to the outfield and Jeff McNeil also likely to play in the grass, it's unlikely Ozuna will be at the top of their shopping list.

13. St. Louis Cardinals

The Cards paid a steep price to acquire Ozuna from the Marlins after the 2017 season, sending pitchers Sandy Alcantara and Zac Gallen and two others the other way. Ozuna was productive in his two seasons with St. Louis, but his 107 OPS+ fell short of expectations. With Dylan Carlson, Tyler O'Neill, Harrison Bader, Dexter Fowler and Lane Thomas in the mix for outfield playing time, a reunion appears unlikely.