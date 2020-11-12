Masters 2020 Leaderboard: Live Look at Thursday Scores and Overall Predictions

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

A handful of the world's top golfers come into Augusta National Golf Club looking to end multi-year major droughts.

The most notable major winless streak came to an end in 2019 at The Masters, when Tiger Woods took his first major crown in a decade.

Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas have all come close to winning majors in the last few years, but the last member of that group to win was Thomas at the 2017 PGA Championship.

Thomas does not own the abundance of top 10 major finishes as the others in the last three years, but he has always been close to making a run.

Spieth has been the least consistent part of that quartet, but he can begin to bury that run of form with a decent four rounds at Augusta, starting with a strong Thursday morning performance.

The golfers experienced a weather delay that pushed play back until 10:20 a.m. ET. With the lack of daylight in the afternoon, the first round is expected to bleed into Friday.

The full Masters leaderboard can be found here on PGATour.com.

Overall Predictions

Justin Thomas Comes Close to 2nd Major Title

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Thomas was one of the most consistent golfers during the 2019-20 PGA Tour season, which ended in September at the Tour Championship.

He produced three victories, 10 top 10 finishes and was inside the top 25 on 13 occasions, but he did not turn that form into a win at the U.S. Open or PGA Championship.

Thomas was consistent at the PGA with four rounds of 71 or better, but he was unable to unleash a round in the mid 60s to challenge for the lead.

At the U.S. Open, the one-time major winner benefited from a second-round 65 to remain near the top of the leaderboard in brutal conditions. He ended in a tie for sixth after a final-round 72.

In the two tournaments after the U.S. Open, Thomas carded six rounds in the 60s and took a tie for second at the Zozo Championship.

If he can go low in the first two rounds at Augusta, it would set Thomas up in a very favorable position to claim his second major title.

Jordan Spieth Rediscovers Form

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Spieth's last four major performances have not lived up to the lofty expectations he set when winning three majors from 2015-17.

Spieth turned in scorecards of 73 and 81 to miss the cut at the U.S. Open. That outing followed a tie for 71st at the PGA Championship in which he had two scores over 72 and two in the 60s.

The last major tournament in which Spieth showed consistency over four rounds was the 2019 PGA Championship, when his scoring range was between 66 and 72.

A year ago at The Masters, Spieth rebounded from an opening-round 75 with a 68-69-71 finish to land in a tie for 21st.

If Spieth rediscovers the form from the final three rounds at Augusta in 2019, or the closing 64 he produced in 2018, he could gain a massive boost for his confidence heading into 2021.

It may be too much to say Spieth will contend for a victory, but if he delivers a steady hand over four rounds, he could be a surprise contender.

Statistics obtained from PGATour.com.