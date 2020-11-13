B/R Experts Answer Biggest College Football Questions for Week 11

1 of 8

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Brad Shepard

This has been such a weird season so far for Wisconsin. The Badgers came out and thrashed Illinois. Redshirt freshman Graham Mertz was darn near perfect in the process, giving them a ton of positive publicity and folks talking about how they may be the biggest challenger to Ohio State in the Big Ten.

Then came COVID-19, and they haven’t played in weeks.

Now, who knows what to think of them?

The good news for Wisconsin is it returns to play a Michigan team that is searching for answers. The Wolverines appear to have a developing star at quarterback in Joe Milton. However, they cannot run the football, and the defense has been awful. Throw in all the speculation swirling about Jim Harbaugh and the Chicago Bears this week, and there is way too much going on to feel good about Michigan's chances in this one.

Wisconsin is going to win by at least two scores, something like 34-21.

Kerry Miller

Two weeks ago, I absolutely could not wait for this game. Mertz looked awesome in a 45-7 blowout of Illinois, and Michigan had emerged as an early College Football Playoff threat in a 49-24 road win over Minnesota.

Then the Wolverines played terribly in back-to-back losses while the Badgers had to cancel two games because of a COVID outbreak. Now it feels more like, "Really? This is the most intriguing game of the week?"

It's still a huge game for both sides, though.

Despite the cancellations, Wisconsin remains on the constantly decreasing list of viable CFP candidates. But lose this game and the Badgers can pretty much kiss that dream goodbye. (Maybe they could still mess around and sneak in with wins over Northwestern, Minnesota, Indiana, Iowa and—in the conference championship—Ohio State. If they can't beat this Michigan team, though, do you honestly see that happening?)

At Michigan, it's really starting to feel like Jim Harbaugh is coaching to save his job at this point. I know we're probably in a "Boy Who Cried Wolf" situation after years of us wondering if he might be on the hot seat, but a 1-3 start without even having played Ohio State or Penn State might be a bridge too far.

And I've got Wisconsin winning 31-24. The Badgers might be a little rusty, but that's easier to shake off than whatever the heck is going on with Michigan lately.