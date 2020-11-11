LaMelo Ball Rumors: T-Wolves Hold in-Person Workout with Possible No. 1 Pick

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

One week out from the NBA draft, the owners of the No. 1 overall pick have met with LaMelo Ball for a private workout in Southern California.

According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, the Minnesota Timberwolves and their president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas held interviews with Ball in which he earned praise for his shooting ability.

The draft is slated for Wednesday, Nov. 18 on ESPN.

Givony projected Ball to the Timberwolves with the No. 1 pick earlier Wednesday sticking with the younger brother of New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball as the best player available from this year's pool.

With the Timberwolves holding the top pick, it makes sense the team would want to run the guard through drills and meet with him in person before draft night. That doesn't mean the team is set on selecting him—or even keeping the No. 1 pick.

Multiple teams have inquired about trading up to the top spot.

As far as it relates to Ball, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman ranked him the best player available on his latest big board:

"In a vacuum, he is my top prospect because of his positional size (6'7" point guard) and unteachable passing instincts and skill, a combination that appears guaranteed to translate to high-level playmaking and assists. But I also have confidence that Ball will develop into a scorer despite his underwhelming percentages in Australia.

"He should be able to continue creating, and though it may take time for the execution to click, he will enter the league equipped with tough shot-making ability, range, floater touch and the coordination to convert speciality finishes."

The Timberwolves have now had their opportunity to see those traits up close. Draft night will show whether the team was convinced to take him.