Last-Minute Projections for Tiger Woods at the 2020 Masters

It's a Thursday in November, and typically, that doesn't mean much to fans of the four major golf tournaments. In a normal year, they'd all be wrapped up by the end of July, and we would already be looking forward to the 2021 Masters Tournament.

However, 2020 has been far from a typical year because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. To that end, the Masters will be the final major of the year, following the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open. (The Open Championship was canceled.)

Read any article about this year's Masters, and you'll come away with one impression: Bryson DeChambeau has it in the bag. This year's U.S. Open winner certainly impressive in a six-under 274 victory.

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson shouldn't be disregarded, either, as he looks to secure his first-ever green jacket this week.

But fans of one of golf's greatest superstars don't care too much if he's not in the top five, or even the top 15, of this year's Vegas favorites to win it all.

Tiger Woods hardly cracks the top 20, at 45-1 odds. Still, many patrons will be customizing their feeds to see every shot he takes at Augusta National this week.

Let's take a closer look at the defending Masters champion's chances as he holds out hope of matching the all-time Masters winner, Jack Nicklaus, with his sixth green jacket.

And what a defending champion he is, with an unprecedented 19 months in possession.

2020 Masters Odds to Win

Bryson DeChambeau 15-2

Dustin Johnson 17-2

Jon Rahm 10-1

Rory McIlroy 13-1

Justin Thomas 13-1

Xander Schauffele 16-1

Brooks Koepka 17-1

Tyrrell Hatton 25-1

Patrick Cantlay 28-1

Jason Day 30-1

Hideki Matsuyama 30-1

Patrick Reed 30-1

Tony Finau 33-1

Bubba Watson 33-1

Collin Morikawa 35-1

Webb Simpson 40-1

Matthew Wolff 45-1

Tiger Woods 45-1

Adam Scott 50-1

Tommy Fleetwood 55-1

Louis Oosthuizen 60-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 66-1

Scottie Scheffler 66-1

Cameron Champ 70-1

Rickie Fowler 70-1

Jordan Spieth 70-1

Full odds on DraftKings

Woods will have to get up bright and early for his morning start, as he's set to tee off from the 10th tee at 7:55 a.m. ET. At least it will be warm; it will be in the 70s but potentially rainy in Augusta.

Even if the conditions get to Woods on Thursday, he knows he's in great shape for Friday, when he will tee off in the second round on the first hole at noon ET. In addition to the later start, the leaderboard will have begun to take shape by that time.

At 44 years old, he is no longer the most exciting player in the tournament. This year, it just may be DeChambeau, who has been hitting it far in practice and just may set Augusta National aflame (figuratively speaking) with his sheer highlight-reel power.

But Woods has been here many times before. He's played in rain, he's played in sun. He's teed off early, he's teed off late.

"This is a golf course in which having an understanding how to play and where to miss it and how to hit the shots around here, it helps," he said in his press conference on Tuesday.

Woods hasn't played much golf in 2020. But he still looked more than sharp in his practice rounds with Fred Couples and Adam Scott, according to Golf.com's Dylan Dethier.

The unique circumstances of this year's tournament and the split tees for the first two rounds could faze some of the young guns.

But not Tiger.

