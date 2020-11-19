Jalen Harris' Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Raptors Roster

Denis Poroy/Associated Press

Jalen Harris, who poured in 21.7 points per game for Nevada last year, will be a member of the Toronto Raptors after going 59th overall in the 2020 NBA draft on Wednesday.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Jalen Harris

Position: PG/SG

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 195 lbs

Pro Comparison: Allonzo Trier

Scouting Report: Jalen Harris broke out last year to become one of the nation's and draft's top shot-creators and scorers. He's the type of player you can feed the ball to and ask to generate offense out of nothing. He will have a chance to carve out a career through his ability to get his own shot from all over the floor off ball screens and isolation.

Raptors Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Pascal Siakam, PF: $32.5M (2024)

Kyle Lowry, PG: $30.5M (2021)

Norman Powell, SG: $10.5M (2022)

Patrick McCaw, SG: $4M (2021)

Stanley Johnson, SF: $3.7M (2021)

OG Anunoby, SF: $2.4M (2021)

Matt Thomas, G: $1.4M (2022)

Terence Davis, SG: $1.2M (2021)

Malachi Flynn, PG: Rookie scale contract (2024)

Jalen Harris, PG/SG

Free Agents

Chris Boucher, PF: RFA

Dewan Hernandez, C: RFA

Fred VanVleet, PG: UFA

Malcolm Miller, SF: RFA

Marc Gasol, C: UFA

Oshae Brissett, PF: RFA

Paul Watson, G: RFA

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, SF: UFA

Serge Ibaka, PF: UFA

The Raptors loaded up at guard this year by selecting Mountain West Conference Player of the Year (and Defensive Player of the Year) Malachi Flynn as well as Davis, who transferred from Louisiana Tech before playing one season with the Wolf Pack.

Harris led Nevada to a second-place tie in the MWC standings behind Flynn's 17-1 San Diego State Aztecs. He shot 36.4 percent from three-point range en route to leading the conference in scoring.