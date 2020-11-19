    Jalen Harris' Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Raptors Roster

    Jalen Harris, who poured in 21.7 points per game for Nevada last year, will be a member of the Toronto Raptors after going 59th overall in the 2020 NBA draft on Wednesday.

                              

    Player: Jalen Harris

    Position: PG/SG

    Height: 6'5"

    Weight: 195 lbs

    Pro Comparison: Allonzo Trier

    Scouting Report: Jalen Harris broke out last year to become one of the nation's and draft's top shot-creators and scorers. He's the type of player you can feed the ball to and ask to generate offense out of nothing. He will have a chance to carve out a career through his ability to get his own shot from all over the floor off ball screens and isolation.

                  

    Raptors Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

    Pascal Siakam, PF: $32.5M (2024)

    Kyle Lowry, PG: $30.5M (2021)

    Norman Powell, SG: $10.5M (2022)

    Patrick McCaw, SG: $4M (2021)

    Stanley Johnson, SF: $3.7M (2021)

    OG Anunoby, SF: $2.4M (2021)

    Matt Thomas, G: $1.4M (2022)

    Terence Davis, SG: $1.2M (2021)

    Malachi Flynn, PG: Rookie scale contract (2024)

    Jalen Harris, PG/SG

                 

    Free Agents

    Chris Boucher, PF: RFA

    Dewan Hernandez, C: RFA

    Fred VanVleet, PG: UFA

    Malcolm Miller, SF: RFA

    Marc Gasol, C: UFA

    Oshae Brissett, PF: RFA

    Paul Watson, G: RFA

    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, SF: UFA

    Serge Ibaka, PF: UFA

             

    The Raptors loaded up at guard this year by selecting Mountain West Conference Player of the Year (and Defensive Player of the Year) Malachi Flynn as well as Davis, who transferred from Louisiana Tech before playing one season with the Wolf Pack.

    Harris led Nevada to a second-place tie in the MWC standings behind Flynn's 17-1 San Diego State Aztecs. He shot 36.4 percent from three-point range en route to leading the conference in scoring.

