    Ashton Hagans, Timberwolves Reportedly Agree to 2-Way Contract After NBA Draft

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorNovember 19, 2020

    Kentucky guard Ashton Hagans (0) drives the baseline against Texas A&M forward Emanuel Miller (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
    Sam Craft/Associated Press

    Ashton Hagans is the latest Kentucky guard to find an NBA home after the Minnesota Timberwolves signed him to a two-way contract, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic:

    The sophomore averaged 11.5 points, 6.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 2019-20 and figures to provide the Timberwolves with another option in their backcourt.

    Minnesota used the No. 1 overall pick on shooting guard Anthony Edwards and then completed a trade to bring point guard Ricky Rubio back to the franchise. The club also acquired another shooting guard in Leandro Bolmaro, along with power forward Jaden McDaniels.

    The T-Wolves have eight guards on the roster with the addition of Hagans, but the nature of the UK product's contract should allow him to develop at his own pace in the G League.

    His presence also helps provide some organizational depth for a Minnesota club that looks to contend in the near future with Edwards joining Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      NBA Undrafted FA Tracker ✍️

      There was a lot of talent undrafted. Here's where all the top players are signing ⬇️

      NBA Undrafted FA Tracker ✍️
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Undrafted FA Tracker ✍️

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA Free Agency Dates 📆

      Start date, schedule and more

      NBA Free Agency Dates 📆
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Free Agency Dates 📆

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      76ers Trade for Seth Curry

      Mavs send Curry to 76ers for Josh Richardson and No. 36 overall (Woj)

      76ers Trade for Seth Curry
      NBA logo
      NBA

      76ers Trade for Seth Curry

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Wolves Draft Jaden McDaniels

      🚨 Washington forward goes No. 28 📋 Pro player comp: Mario Hezonja 📲 Like the pick? Give us your take in 3 words

      Wolves Draft Jaden McDaniels
      Minnesota Timberwolves logo
      Minnesota Timberwolves

      Wolves Draft Jaden McDaniels

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report