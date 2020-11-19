Ashton Hagans, Timberwolves Reportedly Agree to 2-Way Contract After NBA Draft

Sam Craft/Associated Press

Ashton Hagans is the latest Kentucky guard to find an NBA home after the Minnesota Timberwolves signed him to a two-way contract, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic:

The sophomore averaged 11.5 points, 6.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 2019-20 and figures to provide the Timberwolves with another option in their backcourt.

Minnesota used the No. 1 overall pick on shooting guard Anthony Edwards and then completed a trade to bring point guard Ricky Rubio back to the franchise. The club also acquired another shooting guard in Leandro Bolmaro, along with power forward Jaden McDaniels.

The T-Wolves have eight guards on the roster with the addition of Hagans, but the nature of the UK product's contract should allow him to develop at his own pace in the G League.

His presence also helps provide some organizational depth for a Minnesota club that looks to contend in the near future with Edwards joining Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell.