    Warriors Have Talked Trade 'With Almost Every Team' Ahead of 2020 NBA Draft

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent INovember 11, 2020

    The Golden State Warriors' logo is seen during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2014. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)
    Jonathan Bachman/Associated Press

    The Golden State Warriors are currently scheduled to select second in the upcoming 2020 NBA draft, but that may not be the case when draft night arrives next Wednesday.  

    According to Wes Goldberg of Bay Area News Group, Warriors president Bob Myers said the team has discussed trades "with almost every team" over the past few weeks with an expectation that talks will "ramp up" after the weekend and produce "concrete trade offers" for that second selection.

    ESPN's Brian Windhorst said Monday that the Warriors have had discussions about moving down in the draft and "have been offered some interesting packages," but none that have seemed like the ideal move just yet (h/t ClutchPoints).

    While Myers expressed hopes that the Warriors, who are coming off a 15-win season while Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson largely sat out with injuries, will draft a player who will provide both immediate and long-term contributions, ESPN's Zach Lowe reported that the team may be looking ahead to 2021. Specifically, it'll be looking to the Minnesota Timberwolves' first-round pick.

    "You talk to people who have engaged with the Warriors on any kind of level. ... The Warriors seem to those teams to value that Minnesota pick more highly than they value the No. 2 pick in this draft," Lowe said (h/t Brian Witts of NBC Sports). 

    For all the trade talks, the team has done its due diligence exploring options for the second pick. Per Goldberg, it has visited with James Wiseman, Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball, Deni Avdija, Tyrese Haliburton and Isaac Okoro, and Myers said the team is "on track" to use all 10 of its allowed visits. 

    Goldberg also added that the Warriors, who select at Nos. 48 and 51 in the second round, may not use both late picks. Myers pointed out that the team may explore overseas or two-way contracts and hunt for "veteran depth." 

