Chris Paul Trade Rumors: Thunder Give Star Permission to Discuss Trade to Suns

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

The Oklahoma City Thunder gave Chris Paul permission to speak with the Phoenix Suns ahead of a possible trade, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

"I think Chris Paul is interested in being a Phoenix Sun, and that is not a minor statement," Windhorst said during an appearance on The Drive with Jody Oehler on Fox Sports 910 Phoenix (h/t Kurt Helin of Pro Basketball Talk).

