    Chris Paul Trade Rumors: Thunder Give Star Permission to Discuss Trade to Suns

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 11, 2020

    Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. The Thunder won 120-100. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
    Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

    The Oklahoma City Thunder gave Chris Paul permission to speak with the Phoenix Suns ahead of a possible trade, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

    "I think Chris Paul is interested in being a Phoenix Sun, and that is not a minor statement," Windhorst said during an appearance on The Drive with Jody Oehler on Fox Sports 910 Phoenix (h/t Kurt Helin of Pro Basketball Talk).

               

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

