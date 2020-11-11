WWE Tribute to the Troops Returning, Strowman Talks Goals; No Way Jose Rumors

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

WWE Announces Return of Tribute to the Troops

WWE announced Wednesday that the annual Tribute to the Troops show is returning to television after a one-year hiatus.

The event will emanate from the WWE ThunderDome with servicemen and women and their families from Marine Corps Air Station New River, US Army Post Fort Hood, U.S. Navy Aircraft Carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), Naval Air Station Fallon and Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake invited to attend.

WWE noted that it will air on Fox on Dec. 6, although the time will vary based on markets. Those with a 1 p.m. ET NFL game that day can watch Tribute to the Troops at 4:30 p.m. ET and those with a 4:05 p.m. ET game can watch at 3 p.m. ET.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon said the following regarding this year's event: "This is a unique time and we look forward to providing our troops and their families with an interactive experience that only WWE can deliver as we celebrate our servicemen and women with millions of our fans watching at home on Fox."

While Tribute to the Troops occurred last year, it was essentially a house show and did not air on television for the first time in the history of the event.

The inaugural event took place in 2003 as the brainchild of WWE Hall of Famer JBL, and it has been a big part of WWE's calendar ever since due to the company's emphasis on appreciating and giving back to the military. It is usually a feel-good show featuring matches without high stakes and plenty of babyface wins, but it has always been an enjoyable experience for all involved.

Tribute to the Troops has not aired on network television since it was shown on NBC from 2008-14, so this year's event could be among the most-watched of all time now that it is returning to network TV on Fox.

Strowman Wants WWE Title Win on Resume

Braun Strowman is making his presence felt on Raw after getting moved from SmackDown as part of the WWE draft, and he has some lofty goals in mind.

In an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Strowman acknowledged that wrestlers have a limited shelf life and that there is one major accomplishment he wants to achieve before retiring:

"For me, being a WWE Superstar is like a candlelight, and there is much to accomplish before it burns out. So I'm bringing my absolute best to Raw. This is a big time for me, and it's a chance for me to make a mark and win that one world title that has eluded me.

"I want to prove to the whole world that when you put your mind to something, and you don't give up on yourself, the world isn't going to give up on you."

Strowman won the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 35 from Goldberg and held it until SummerSlam when he dropped it to "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. He had a chance to win it back twice, but Roman Reigns won a Triple Threat match at Payback and then beat Braun in another title match on SmackDown.

Now, The Monster Among Men is part of the Raw roster and he will help lead Raw into battle against SmackDown in the men's elimination match at Survivor Series.

If Strowman performs well in that match, it may not be long before he finds himself in the WWE Championship hunt, which is the main title he still wants to win.

Randy Orton is the current WWE champion, while Drew McIntyre and The Fiend are also in the title mix, meaning it won't be easy for Strowman to break through that glass ceiling.

Braun has already accomplished more than most could have imagined by winning one of the WWE's top titles and holding it for a few months, but he seems determined to not let that be the high point of his career.

WWE Possibly Interested in Re-Signing No Way Jose

No Way Jose was one of many Superstars released by WWE in April due to COVID-related budget cuts, but there reportedly may be some interest in bringing him back.

According to Fightful Select (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), some talent within WWE believes the company wants to bring Jose back, and "a lot of people" on the NXT roster are of the belief that WWE recently filing a trademark for "The Way" is a sign that No Way Jose is on his way back.

Jose signed a developmental deal with WWE in 2015 and quickly worked his way onto television for NXT by 2016.

He won quite a few squash matches while getting built up and entered into rivalries with Austin Aries and Eric Young, both of which he lost.

Jose was called up to the main roster in 2018, and while many fans seemed to like his energy and conga line, he never got much of a push and was mostly used as enhancement talent.

It remains to be seen if Jose can truly be a great in-ring worker, but he does have a ton of charisma, so perhaps there is still hope for him to achieve more than he has to this point in his career.

If that is going to happen, though, WWE needs more of a concrete plan in place for Jose if and when it brings him back into the fold.

