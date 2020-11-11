Jrue Holiday Trade Rumors: Hawks Involved in Talks That Could Include No. 6 Pick

Stacy Bengs/Associated Press

The Atlanta Hawks are reportedly in the running to acquire guard Jrue Holiday from the New Orleans Pelicans.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times on Wednesday, multiteam trade scenarios that would result in Holiday going to the Hawks in return for Atlanta's No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft have been discussed.

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported Wednesday that the Pelicans are among teams that have expressed interest in the No. 6 overall pick, along with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics.

Stein noted that Holiday is expected to decline his player option for 2021-22, meaning any team that acquires him would be bringing in a likely one-year rental.

While that would be a risky proposition, especially for a Hawks team that is far from a sure bet to make the playoffs, he would undoubtedly make them much better for at least one season.

The 30-year-old Holiday is among the best two-way guards in the NBA, and he is coming off the best three-year run of his career.

After scoring a then-career-high 19.0 points per game to go along with 6.0 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 2017-18, Holiday improved across the board the following season with 21.2 points, 7.7 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game.

Even though he had to share the New Orleans backcourt with Lonzo Ball last season, Holiday was supremely productive again with 19.1 points, 6.7 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals per contest.

While Holiday is a major asset to a Pels team with young stars such as Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Ball, trading him now may be the smartest move for the organization.

Losing Holiday for nothing next offseason would be a major blow for a team that has maximized assets in recent years, including the trading of Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers for Ingram, Ball, Josh Hart and draft picks.

Holiday also takes some of the ball-handling responsibility away from Ball. If New Orleans truly wants to know whether it should invest in Ball as its long-term point guard, giving him the full workload at that position is the best way to find out.

Recently, O'Connor (via Cody Taylor of Rookie Wire) reported the Hawks are open to trading the No. 6 overall pick in order to acquire a player or players who can help make them a playoff team in 2020-21.

The Hawks already have a hugely talented core led by Trae Young, John Collins and Clint Capela, and Holiday would give Atlanta both the veteran leadership and defensive acumen needed to pull it all together.

Trading for Holiday would come with some risk, but there is no question he would make a bigger impact on the team next season than any draft pick at No. 6 overall, and it is possible that he is precisely the type of player needed to turn the Hawks back into a winning franchise.