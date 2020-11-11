Aaron Rodgers Discusses 'Double Standards' of NFL's COVID-19 Protocols

Matt Patterson/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Tuesday he's not sure all of the NFL's COVID-19 protocols are grounded in science.

Rodgers explained during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show that he understands a lot of health and safety measures are "necessary to get us to the finish line" but added he believes others have been added for "optics" and don't actually help the cause.

Here are his full comments on the subject:

Last week, the Packers entered the NFL's more intensive coronavirus protocols after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

Those more stringent rules were created after the league dealt with a multiweek outbreak beginning in Week 4 that forced several games to be moved back a couple of days or postponed for several weeks.

Rodgers used the phrase "big brother" to describe the increased monitoring of the players' activities while in the team facility, which was part of that early October announcement.

"Clubs are required to maintain copies of surveillance camera video of their facilities and practice areas for at least 30 days," the league statement said. "NFL security will regularly review footage to ensure compliance with protocols, such as wearing masks."

That said, the NFL has played three straight weeks without needing to reschedule any games, a fact the league would likely point to as proof the protocols are working.

Rodgers and the Packers return to action Sunday for a Week 10 clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lambeau Field.