Why Dustin Poirier Is the Last Man in the UFC Who Can Beat Conor McGregor

What do we talk about when we talk about Conor McGregor? You know the laundry list, and you know that his social media foot-fights—including most recently with Dustin Poirier—are far more likely to break out than an actual one.

On Tuesday night, the MMA world got to talk once again about the latter, a rematch purportedly on the cusp of happening between McGregor (22-4) and Poirier (26-6-1), per Ariel Helwani of ESPN. While McGregor had not yet signed the deal, he’d tweeted his willingness a few weeks back.

We’ll be talking about this one today because the underdog in Poirier has a legitimate chance to defeat the world-famous Irishman, and that felt like something it would be appropriate to discuss. And not only that, but Poirier now has the best chance, with kinda-but-not-really-arguable lightweight GOAT Khabib Nurmagomedov announcing his retirement, of anyone on the UFC roster to defeat McGregor.

It’s always a bit surreal to remember that the 32-year-old McGregor has only three MMA fights in the past four years. He went 2-1 in that stretch, with the wins iconic double-champ win over Eddie Alvarez and that drubbing of fan-fave Donald Cerrone earlier this year. So the quality was there, just not the quantity.

Poirier has both. In the same timeframe, the Louisianan went 7-1-1. His only loss in that time? Nurmagomedov. The victims: Anthony Pettis, Justin Gaethje, Alvarez, Max Holloway, Dan Hooker and Jim Miller. That’s pretty good; there are four champions on that list. (Poirier held the interim lightweight title for five months in 2019.) He’s 10-2-1 since returning to lightweight after three years of mixed results down at the featherweight division.

The weight-class change is an important piece of the puzzle, because when these two first fought, it happened at featherweight. McGregor flattened Poirier in under two minutes, but Poirier has said repeatedly that he suffered through horrendous weight cuts to reach 145-pound featherweight limit, to the point that he viewed the cut as more daunting than the fight itself. Weight cuts are also notoriously rough on the chin. So the “scales,” if you follow my pun, are perhaps more even now on the weight-class front.

A clear edge in experience and activity go to Poirier. But that doesn’t settle the question of why Poirier is going to beat McGregor who, let it never be forgotten, is simply a brilliant fighter. Particularly in the standup phase, and particularly because he has a morningstar attached to the end of his left arm. It’s a big part of why McGregor is an early -200 favorite to handle Poirier if they indeed step in the cage.

McGregor is so much more than the left cross, though. He knows exactly when and how to mix in a full array of kicks, which are more illustrative of the fighting computer he careers around upstairs than the single devastating combination or knockout shot. He just has a very deep bag of tricks. (Shoulder strikes, anyone?)

It’s probably why a back-of-the-napkin analysis might suggest that Poirier will want to take the match to the ground. There’s some validity there, as McGregor has suffered all four of his pro losses by submission. But let’s be clear: McGregor is not the limp fish most people picture once the action goes horizontal.

McGregor’s ground game isn’t always flashy or aggressive (only one career submission win) but it is steady and calculated, a useful tool he can use to at least get back to his feet. Although McGregor’s takedown defense has never been impenetrable—it’s a solid-but-unspectacular 70%, per UFC statistics—against Nurmagomedov it was good enough to stop four out of seven takedown attempts. Gaethje, much more ballyhooed than McGregor for his defensive wrestling, stopped only one attempt out of three.

So it’s not so cut and dried as to say, oh, Poirier has seven submission wins, McGregor has four submission losses, so that’s how The Diamond will get him. There’s more to it. Unlike the Irishman, Poirier is a gun fighter on the ground. At all times, he’s hunting and fishing for submissions—sometimes to his strategic detriment. McGregor is an opportunistic grappler who could take advantage of such things.

As for striking, the opposite holds true as well. Poirier’s footwork has improved by leaps and bounds over the past few years, giving him more options in the standup phase. His instinct is to wade in and duke it out, but he has remarkable instincts inside the phone booth that go way beyond brawling.

But here’s the real rub on the standup phase, and it could be a huge one for McGregor: he’s a southpaw. Poirier seems to have difficulty with that. It’s a big reason why McGregor’s left hand was such an effective finisher in their first meeting. It’s why Poirier once got flatlined by Michael Johnson, a fighter as middling as he was left-handed.

So that’s a mark against Poirier. He also doesn’t have the power McGregor has to end fights in the first round. But therein lies what I think will be Poirier’s ace in the hole, more so than any stylistic advantage or disadvantage: his top-shelf cardio.

It’s not easy to go beat for beat with Holloway in any division, as Poirier did in taking a five-round decision last year. It’s how he had the stamina to finish Gaethje in the closing seconds of the fourth round of a grueling affair that went on to win Fight of the Night. Although he struggled with it earlier in this career, cardio—and everything else—found serious new amplitude since Poirier relocated to the gold-standard American Top Team gym.

Cardio is always an Achilles’ heel for a high-octane, fast-twitch athlete like McGregor. If he can keep his spurs from jangling, Poirier should be able to neutralize and deplete McGregor, then rack up those minutes on the ground, pounding the rib case with knees and working for the neck all the while.

Time is on Poirier’s side. Pure and simple. If this does go down on January 23, it will have been a year since McGregor has faced live ammunition. For Poirier, it will have been half that.

Poirier’s too smart not to fight a smart fight. McGregor will be as rusty as the Tin Man from The Wizard of Oz, and Poirier will show the audience he has brains to spare. Then, fight fans and McGregor fans will have something new to talk about.