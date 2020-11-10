    Derwin James Routs Chad Johnson, Continues Madden 21 Undefeated Streak

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorNovember 11, 2020

    Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James makes a catch during an NFL football camp practice, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Costa Mesa, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
    Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James defeated NFL great Chad Johnson 42-7 in Madden NFL 21 as part of the "Derwin James vs. The World" weekly series, which features the star defensive back taking on celebrities in the video game. 

    James and Johnson played with the Chargers and Bengals, respectively, although teams were a custom mix of old and new NFL stars.

    As for the game, Johnson hung around well into the second quarter, as he and James were tied at seven. James only led 14-7 in the third quarter, but he steamrolled Johnson's Bengals the rest of the way thanks to a dominant aerial attack.

    James is 8-0 in the series after beating Lil Baby, Quavo, Darius Rucker, Lil Yacthy, Dockery, Anderson .Paak, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill and now Johnson.

    The ex-Florida State star is an accomplished Madden player who won the first-ever Checkdown x Madden Tournament, a single-elimination competition featuring eight NFL players. The safety beat teammate and wideout Keenan Allen, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson and Hill.

    James will now face YouTuber QJB on Wednesday to try to go 9-0.

