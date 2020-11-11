Masters 2020: TV Schedule, Live Stream and Tee Times for Opening Rounds

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The top contenders to win the Masters are spread across a handful of marquee groups for the first two rounds.

Tournament favorite Bryson DeChambeau will play in one of the most notable threesomes of the opening 36 holes alongside Jon Rahm and Louis Oosthuizen.

The group containing two of the main green jacket contenders will go off from the 10th tee on Thursday morning.

Tiger Woods' title defense also begins in the morning session. He will play with 2019 British Open winner Shane Lowry and amateur Andy Ogletree.

Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy have to wait until the afternoon wave of tee times on Thursday to make their respective marks on the season's final major.

Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka will start in the threesome directly in front of them, and those two groups could produce the most first-round fireworks.

Masters 1st and 2nd Round Information

TV: ESPN (1-5:30 p.m. ET)

Live Stream: ESPN+ and Masters.com

1st and 2nd Round Tee Times

Instead of bunching the marquee players in threesomes together, the decision-makers at Augusta National Golf Club spread out the stars by placing two in the featured groups.

Most of the morning attention will be paid to the threesome containing Rahm, DeChambeau and Oosthuizen. They leave the 10th tee at 7:33 a.m. ET.

DeChambeau won the U.S. Open in September and got off to a fast start at Augusta in 2019, when he tied for the first-round lead with Koepka.

The one-time major winner needs to improve on his history at Augusta to be in contention for the green jacket on Sunday.

DeChambeau drifted away from the top with a second-round 75 in 2019 and ended up in a tie for 29th. He also has a tie for 21st and tie for 38th on his Masters resume.

Rahm is looking to join DeChambeau and PGA Championship winner Collin Morikawa in the club of recent first-time major champions.

Since the start of 2018, Rahm has four top-10 major finishes, including a fourth-place at Augusta in 2018.

Rahm owns seven straight rounds of 71 or better at Augusta and produced two consecutive top-10 placings in Georgia.

Twenty-two minutes later, Woods' title defense will begin off the 10th tee. He needs a strong first round to avoid missing another cut at a major.

The reigning champion at Augusta missed the cut at the 2020 U.S. Open and at The Open and PGA Championship in 2019.

The best player in the Woods threesome could be Lowry, who won the Claret Jug in 2019 at Royal Portrush. He is coming off a tie for 11th at the Houston Open with four straight cards in the 60s.

If any low scores come out of the morning session, Johnson, McIlroy, Thomas and Koepka could all chase down the early leader.

Koepka produced a six-under 66 on Thursday last year at The Masters and his playing partner Thomas has three top 12 finishes in a row dating back to a tie for eighth at the U.S. Open.

Johnson shot three straight rounds of 66 or lower to finish in a tie for second at the Houston Open and landed in the top 10 in five of his last seven major appearances.

McIlroy could emerge with the best round of the four marquee afternoon players. He has five first-round scores of 70 or better at five majors in the last three years.

McIlroy has had trouble putting together four strong rounds in a row to contest for a win, but he is typically good for one or two low rounds.

If each of those players comes out strong, we could witness an early battle for the lead from groups following each other throughout the course.

