    Deontay Wilder Looking to Enforce Tyson Fury Trilogy Fight Through Mediation

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 11, 2020
    FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2020, file photo, Tyson Fury, left, of England, fights Deontay Wilder during a WBC heavyweight championship boxing match in Las Vegas. Fury is turning his attention to an all-British heavyweight unification bout with Anthony Joshua early next year after ending plans for a third fight with Deontay Wilder. Fury claimed the WBC belt from Wilder with a seventh-round stoppage in their rematch in Las Vegas in February and the British boxerâ€™s U.S. promoter, Bob Arum, was looking to stage a third fight between them in front of 15,000 spectators at the home of NFL team Las Vegas Raiders on Dec. 19. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File)
    Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

    Deontay Wilder is still seeking a third fight against Tyson Fury and his team is using the "dispute resolution provision" in the contract to enforce the bout, according to Mike Coppinger of The Athletic.

    A retired judge will preside over mediation this week before beginning a binding arbitration. 

    "We're going into it very optistmically this week," Wilder's co-manager Shelly Finkel said.

    Fury defeated Wilder in February, but the losing side was given 30 days to exercise his right to an immediate rematch. Injury and then the COVID-19 pandemic forced a delay to the potential bout, causing Fury to move forward with a Dec. 5 match against Agit Kabayel.

    Wilder and Fury had initially battled to a draw in 2018, but Fury was the better fighter in the rematch while earning a seventh-round knockout.

    The third bout was initially set for Oct. 3 and then moved to Dec. 19 before television partners ESPN and Fox pushed it back to 2021, per Coppinger.

    Fury blamed Wilder for changing the date and said he "moved on."

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    "I was looking forward to smashing Wilder again. A quick and easy fight," the Gypsy King said, via Coppinger. "But Wilder and his team were messing around with the date. They don’t really want to fight the lineal heavyweight champion. They know how it ends. The world knows how it will end: with Wilder on his ass again."

    The initial contract had a deadline for a rematch, but the pandemic could allow the judge to make an exception and rule in favor of Wilder.

    Fury is also reportedly hoping to face Anthony Joshua at some point in 2021.

