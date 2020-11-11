Masters Odds 2020 Tips for Golf-Betting Novices and Best Picks in the Field

Masters Odds 2020 Tips for Golf-Betting Novices and Best Picks in the FieldNovember 11, 2020
Seven months after it was originally scheduled, the 2020 Masters is finally upon us.
The coronavirus pandemic pushed the major golf tournament to the end of the year, but there is still plenty of excitement heading into the week, with most of the big names in the sport ready to compete for a title.
It's also a perfect time for gamblers to cash in on some high-upside bets.
A year ago, a bettor made $1.19 million on an $85,000 bet thanks to Tiger Woods winning his fifth career Masters title. Other recent winners like Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia and Danny Willett had relatively long odds going into the week.
Before you make a bet, here is some need-to-know information going into Thursday's first round.
Note: All odds information is courtesy of DraftKings.
Golf Betting Tips
Golf is tougher to bet on than most sports because of the high number of possibilities. Instead of a football game where two teams can win, there are 92 potential winners at Augusta National Golf Club.
This does lead to higher payouts, but you have to make sure to get value where you can find it, even if it means making several wagers.
Big names are exciting to bet on, although that doesn't always make for a strong bet. Tiger Woods (+4500) is the returning champion, but no one has gone back-to-back since Woods did it in 2001-02, and he hasn't played well since play returned amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Brooks Koepka (+1700) has been a star at majors over the past four years, but injuries have slowed him down over the past few months. Phil Mickelson (+12500) can also be avoided despite long odds as he hasn't been competitive in recent years.
The Masters is also different from the other golf majors as it always takes place at the same course, giving a boost to players who have been here and found success in the past. It doesn't necessarily disqualify those making their debut, but it certainly helps to know how to contend here.
Look for past success at this event and other majors, as well as form, to help you pick a winner.
Best Bet to Win: Dustin Johnson (+850)
The popular bet will be on Bryson DeChambeau, who has been dominant at times this year with a monster drive, winning the U.S. Open in September.
However, the 27-year-old hasn't had much success at Augusta, finishing outside the top 20 in each of his two starts as a professional. His length might not help him on a course where experience is extremely valuable.
Dustin Johnson has been much better at this event with four straight top-10 finishes, including a tie for second in 2019.
He has been playing at a high level this year as well, including a win at the Tour Championship in September. He finished in a tie for sixth at the U.S. Open before testing positive for COVID-19, but he returned last week for a tie for second in the Vivint Houston Open.
The final-round score of 65 showed what he can do at his best, and he will hope to carry his momentum into the Masters.
Johnson only has one major win in his career, but he is usually close and has all the talent to pull out a victory this week.
Best Value: Collin Morikawa (+3500)
The World Golf Rankings have Collin Morikawa as the No. 4 player in the world, but the betting odds have him as just the 15th most likely to win the Masters.
Morikawa already showed he can win a major with his victory at the PGA Championship earlier this year, and he continued to play at a high level throughout the season.
The 23-year-old has slowed down as of late, finishing just 50th at the Zozo Championship last month. His work on the green has been especially embarrassing, ranking 247th in putting strokes gained.
However, his accuracy off the tee and approach to the green will be extremely beneficial at Augusta.
It will be difficult to win his Masters debut, but Morikawa is better than the odds give him credit for.
Best Sleeper: Louis Oosthuizen (+6000)
It's been 10 years since Louis Oosthuizen won a major—the 2010 Open Championship—but he is often on the leaderboard and has made the cut at the Masters in each of the last six years. He also finished second in 2012, losing to Bubba Watson in a playoff.
The South African is in good form, making the cut in each of his last 10 events, including a third-place finish at the U.S. Open.
He is also capable of big moments, carding five eagles in his last three events.
The 60-1 odds creates a potential high payout if Oosthuizen lives up to expectations, while 9-1 to finish in the top 10 features a lot of upside.
Best Longshot: Si Woo Kim (+20000)
This isn't a bet you put a lot of faith in, but it might be worth a shot to get $200 for every $1 that you put in.
Si Woo Kim has been a consistent performer this year, making the cut in 13 of 14 events before a rough showing at last week's Vivint Houston Open. The only exception was the U.S. Open, continuing his relative struggles at majors.
However, the 25-year-old has done well at the Masters, with a tie for 21st and a tie for 24th in the last two years, shooting 72 or better in each of his last eight rounds on this course.
Kim doesn't have the longest drives but makes up for it with his irons, which will provide a lot of value at Augusta National.
It could lead to a surprise performance from the Korean.
