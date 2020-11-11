Masters Odds 2020 Tips for Golf-Betting Novices and Best Picks in the Field

0 of 5

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Seven months after it was originally scheduled, the 2020 Masters is finally upon us.

The coronavirus pandemic pushed the major golf tournament to the end of the year, but there is still plenty of excitement heading into the week, with most of the big names in the sport ready to compete for a title.

It's also a perfect time for gamblers to cash in on some high-upside bets.

A year ago, a bettor made $1.19 million on an $85,000 bet thanks to Tiger Woods winning his fifth career Masters title. Other recent winners like Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia and Danny Willett had relatively long odds going into the week.

Before you make a bet, here is some need-to-know information going into Thursday's first round.

Note: All odds information is courtesy of DraftKings.