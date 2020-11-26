Capital One's The Match: Odds, Prop Bets and Purse Info for Golf Event

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

Capital One's "The Match: Champions for Change" is set to take place Friday at 3 p.m. ET at Stone Canyon Golf Club in Oro Valley, Arizona.

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry will team with future Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning to face five-time major winner Phil Mickelson and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer and NBA on TNT analyst Charles Barkley.

TNT will be the exclusive television home, and the B/R app will feature exclusive live content before and during the event.

The quartet is playing for a greater cause, with a WarnerMedia press release providing more information:

"Capital One's The Match: Champions for Change will uniquely contribute toward and highlight diversity, equality and inclusion through donations to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), while raising awareness and spotlighting opportunities for diversity and equality in sports. All four players have previously supported diversity and inclusion initiatives throughout their careers, which has led to them teaming up for this event. Additional information on these elements, among others, will be announced at a later date."

Here's a look at the odds, prop bets and purse information on the event alongside some analysis on which team may prove more successful.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Odds

Curry and Manning: -175 (bet $175 to win $100)

Mickelson and Barkley: +138 (bet $100 to win $138)

Source: DraftKings Sportsbook.

Notable Prop Bets

Albatross (any golfer): Yes: +10,000 (wager $100 to win $10,000); No: off the board

Barkley hitting water hazard on No. 6: Yes: +150; No: -200 (wager $200 to win $100)

Barkley hole-in-one: Yes: 15,000; No: Off the board

Hole a shot off green (any golfer): Yes: +350; No: -560

Playoff: Yes: +400; No: -670

Any team eagle or better on No. 3: Yes: +2000; No: -910

Source: DraftKings Sportsbook.

Purse Information

There is no purse, per se, for this charity event, but details about who will receive funds (and from whom) has been revealed. A WarnerMedia press release from Nov. 19 provided more information:

"Through its association with the event, WarnerMedia will make donations to Morehouse College, Howard University, Alabama A&M, Hampton University and Winston-Salem State University, primarily helping to fund golf or sports journalism programs. Additionally, the four golfers have selected Jackson State (Mickelson), Tuskegee (Barkley) and Howard (Curry), along with Grambling State, Southern University at New Orleans and Lane College (Manning), to be the recipients of their donations.

"WarnerMedia, in coordination with Wheels Up, will also be contributing one million meals through Feeding America this holiday season, while using the platform of the event to help raise additional awareness and funding for hunger relief efforts."

In addition, there's plenty of reason to root for holes-in-one.

Per the release, "there will be a minimum of $100,000 and up to $2.5 million (on select holes) donated if a golfer is able to sink a hole-in-one."

Scouting Report

Mickelson may not be at the top of the golf world anymore, but the 50-year-old is still a 44-time PGA Tour winner who has taken home three Masters tournaments, an Open Championship and a PGA Championship.

He hasn't been in great form by virtue of missing three of his past six cuts, but Lefty was up against professional competition in those events. In Arizona, he will be facing off against Curry and Manning, who are good golfers but obviously aren't in Mickelson's league.

Curry is a scratch golfer who has fared well in amateur tournaments, notably taking fourth in the 2020 American Century Championship, which features a host of golf-playing celebrities and current and former pro athletes alike.

The two-time NBA MVP played in the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae, a Korn Ferry Tour event, on two separate occasions, missing the cut both times in 2017 and 2018.

Manning took part in the most recent Capital One's "The Match" with teammate Tiger Woods, beating Mickelson and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady in May.



The five-time NFL MVP had a 6.4 handicap as of May 23, per Josh Berhow of Golf.com, and had some clutch moments last time out, including pouring in a 20-foot birdie to win the fourth hole and a net birdie on the sixth to put himself and Woods three up.

And then there's Barkley, who finished 69th out of 70 competitors at the American Century Championship one year after taking 88th out of 90 golfers. He's a basketball and commentary legend, but his team's hopes are on Mickelson's shoulders.

Despite that, the bet here is on Mickelson and Barkley to pull through. Mickelson is the only pro golfer in the field, and they are playing at one of his group's courses.

Barkley may be the weak link, but the guess here is he surprises with a few good shots and doesn't torpedo the team enough to lose.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).

21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.