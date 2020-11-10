Packers' Aaron Rodgers: 'You Should, 100%, Have a Fear of Failure'

Jed Jacobsohn/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers provided an interesting breakdown of his competitive mindset Tuesday on The Pat McAfee Show:

Rodgers went into further detail, noting how football requires a lot of teamwork in order to win championships:

The 36-year-old has taken his team deep into the playoffs many times but only has one Super Bowl title in his career. He has a lot of individual accolades, including two MVP awards and the best career passer rating in NFL history at 103.1, but he knows it takes more than just him to win.

Though he clearly is doing whatever it takes to win, Rodgers understands it's unrealistic to expect victory every time.

Packers fans might not be happy with the quarterback disputing a famous Vince Lombardi quote, but it's an interesting mindset from the veteran.