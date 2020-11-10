    Luke Campbell Tests Positive for COVID-19; Fight vs. Ryan Garcia Postponed

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 10, 2020

    British boxer Luke Campbell, left, throws a punch at French boxer Yvan Mendy in their final eliminator fight for the WBC lightweight championship fight at Wembley Stadium in London, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
    Matt Dunham/Associated Press

    The upcoming boxing match between Luke Campbell and Ryan Garcia has been postponed after Campbell tested positive for COVID-19, according to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated.

    Both fighters reacted to Tuesday's news on Twitter:

    The two were scheduled to fight on Dec. 5 in California.

    Per Mannix, Campbell only needs two weeks to be cleared, so the bout could take place on Dec. 19 or sometime in January.

    Promoter Eddie Hearn called for the match to remain in December.

    Whenever the fight takes place, it will be an intriguing matchup of two top contenders in the lightweight division.

    Campbell (20-3) fell short of his opportunity to win a title at 135 in August when he lost to Vasyl Lomachenko with the WBC, WBA and WBO championships on the line. The 33-year-old has an impressive career and could work his way back for another chance, potentially against Teofimo Lopez.

    Garcia (20-0) is also hoping for a title shot but will need to add to his resume with wins against proven fighters. He has the WBC silver lightweight title after beating Romero Duno last year and retained it against Francisco Fonseca in February, but it will now be an extended stretch since his last bout.

      Luke Campbell Tests Positive for COVID-19; Fight vs. Ryan Garcia Postponed

