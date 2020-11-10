Tiger Woods Reflects on Emotional 2019 Masters Victory: 'Still Getting Chills'

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The memory of winning the 2019 Masters remains fresh in the mind of Tiger Woods as he attempts to defend his title this week at Augusta National Golf Club.

During a press conference Tuesday, Woods recalled what was going through his mind on No. 18 during last year's final round, adding he's "still getting chills just thinking about it." He said seeing his family around the 18th green made him emotional and reminded him of when his father followed his every move on the course:

