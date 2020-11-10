Mike Tyson Reveals He Used Fake Penis, Baby's Urine to Pass Drug Tests

Willy Sanjuan/Associated Press

Boxing legend Mike Tyson revealed this week he went to great lengths to pass drug tests during his career.

During a discussion on his Hotboxin' podcast (h/t TMZ Sports), Tyson said he used a fake penis called a "Whizzinator" and his baby's urine in order to fool the drug testers.

"It was awesome, man," he said.

Tyson said that while he never took performance-enhancing drugs during his career, he did use cocaine and marijuana.

The 54-year-old also divulged that he initially used his wife's urine before switching to that of his child out of fear that the testers would figure out that the urine was from a woman: "One time I was using my wife's [urine] and my wife was like, 'Baby, you better not hope that it comes back pregnant or something.' And I said, 'Nah, so we ain't gonna use you any more, we're gonna use the kid.' Cuz I got scared that the piss might come back pregnant."

While Tyson has had a tumultuous life and career in many respects, there is no denying he was once the most successful and popular boxer in the world.

Tyson began his professional career 37-0 before his shocking knockout loss to Buster Douglas in 1990. He would become heavyweight champion once again, but he was never the same after that loss to Douglas.

Tyson lost consecutive fights to Evander Holyfield and lost a fight to Lennox Lewis later in his career. He was defeated in three of his final four bouts before retiring in 2005.

Even with his late-career struggles, he managed to post a remarkable career record of 50-6 with 44 wins by way of knockout.

Now, he is back in great shape and ready to step back in the ring, although it will be in an exhibition fight rather than a bout that will count against his record.

On Nov. 28, Tyson will clash with former multiweight champion Roy Jones Jr. at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.