Ravens' Calais Campbell Out vs. Patriots; Snaps Streak of 98 Straight Starts

Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell has been ruled out of Sunday's Week 10 game against the New England Patriots with a calf injury.

ESPN's Jamison Hensley noted it will break his streak of 98 straight starts.

Baltimore acquired Campbell from the Jacksonville Jaguars in a March trade. He arrived as a five-time Pro Bowl selection across stints with the Jags and Arizona Cardinals. He's made an immediate impact for the Ravens, recording 24 total tackles, six passes defended and four sacks in eight games.

The 34-year-old Colorado native has been a model of durability throughout his NFL career. He missed only six games across his first 12 years entering 2020, including five straight years where he played all 16 contests.

Justin Madubuike should get the first crack to fill the void in the starting lineup. Jihad Ward and Broderick Washington Jr. are the team's other depth options at the position.

The Ravens have featured one of the league's best defenses throughout the 2020 campaign. The unit should still be strong without Campbell, but it lowers the group's ceiling for Sunday's clash with the Pats.