Masters Odds 2020: Round-by-Round Predictions for Augusta
The best golfers in the world have wasted little time surging to the top of the leaderboard in recent majors.
Jason Day and Justin Thomas headlined the PGA Championship and U.S. Open standings after the first round, and if that trend continues at The Masters, it could be hard for long shots to take hold of first place.
A year ago at Augusta National Golf Club, Bryson DeChambeau and Day were the leaders after the first two rounds.
If the 2020 edition of The Masters comes anywhere close to matching the final round showdown from last April, the major championship season will end with a fantastic finish.
If that is the case, we could see something similar to the PGA Championship conclusion, when eight players finished within three shots of each other.
Round 1
In the last two years at Augusta, familiar faces have stacked the top of the leaderboard.
In 2019, DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka raced out to fast starts by posting six-under 66s to lead Phil Mickelson by one shot and Dustin Johnson and Ian Poulter by two strokes.
Two years ago, Jordan Spieth climbed to the top with a six-under 66 that placed him two shots above Tony Finau and Matt Kuchar.
If the top golfers in the field thrive in the opening round again, we could see a star-studded leaderboard that begins to build up hype for a final round showdown.
DeChambeau, Koepka, Thomas and Dustin Johnson are all solid options to take control of the tournament from the start, but a long shot with a notable name could be the best bet to lead after 18 holes.
Spieth is listed at +4500 (bet $100 to win $4500) to lead after the first round. He could find comfort in playing a course that he won his first major at in 2015 to reverse the poor run of form he has been in.
Since taking the first-round lead at Augusta in 2018, Spieth produced a pair of first-round 69s at the 2019 PGA Championship and U.S. Open.
Spieth may not remain at the top by the time Sunday afternoon rolls around, but he could at least steal the headlines for one round.
Prediction: Jordan Spieth leads after Round 1.
Round 2
The leading score at Augusta has increased a total of four strokes in the last two years.
Koepka was the only one of the three 18-hole leaders in those two tournaments to remain on top of the leaderboard after 36 holes. He was tied with a trio of other golfers in 2019.
If a marquee player is not on top after 18 holes, one will likely top the charts heading into the weekend.
Webb Simpson, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and DeChambeau all ranked in the top six of second-round scoring average during the 2019-20 PGA Tour season, which ended right before the U.S. Open.
The returns from the 2020-21 PGA Tour season are minimal, but it is worth noting Collin Morikawa and Bubba Watson sit in a tie for sixth in second-round scoring after playing multiple events since the U.S. Open.
In 2019, Day and Francesco Molinari benefited from 67s on Friday and Louis Oosthuizen landed in the four-way tie for the lead after producing a 66.
If one of the favorites struggles to make birdies on Thursday, he could make up ground on Friday.
Johnson could be the perfect candidate to fill that role since he improved his second-round score by multiple strokes in the last five majors. The last time Johnson did not improve upon his first-round score was the 2019 Masters.
If he turns in a solid first round and then benefits from improvements made on Friday, Johnson could top the leaderboard after 36 holes.
Prediction: Dustin Johnson leads after Round 2.
Round 3
"Moving Day" lived up to its name in 2019, as the top six golfers after 54 holes produced a third-round score in the 60s.
Tony Finau and Webb Simpson led the field with 64s on Saturday and Tiger Woods inched closer to first with a 67.
A similar theme played out during the third round at the 2020 PGA Championship, as Johnson led a collection of six golfers with scores in the 60s at the top of the leaderboard.
Last season, Johnson produced the PGA Tour's best third-round scoring average at 66.82. Simpson was close to a full stroke behind him in second place at 67.33.
If Johnson finds his form on Friday and then follows that up with a strong Saturday round, he could emerge as the favorite to capture the title entering Sunday.
Johnson held the 54-hole lead at the PGA, where he eventually lost out to Morikawa in a fantastic final round.
One player to keep an eye on in the third round is Jon Rahm, who was third in Saturday scoring average last season and he has a pair of third-round 68s in two of his last four major entries.
Prediction: Johnson leads after 54 holes.
Round 4
The last golfer to win The Masters following a third-round lead was Patrick Reed in 2018.
Since earning the green jacket, Reed has developed a knack for finishing in, or right around, the top 10 at majors.
Reed finished in a tie for 13th at each of the season's first two majors. At the PGA Championship, he surged up the leaderboard with a final-round 66.
Reed produced a final-round scoring average of 68.29 in the last PGA Tour season. He played the most rounds of any golfer that finished in the top 10 of that category.
If the 2018 Masters champion stays within two or three strokes of the lead before Sunday, he could make a push toward the lead on Sunday.
In the last two years at Augusta, 13 top 10 finishers carded a Sunday score in the 60s. Johnson, Schauffele and Rahm were among the golfers that produced those scores in 2019.
While Reed is typically strong on Sundays and Johnson has had a consistent hand at majors, Schauffele could be the player to emerge as champion.
In his last seven major appearances, Schauffele has four final-round scores of 68 or lower. One of those totals occurred at the 2019 Masters.
If Schauffele produces a consistent set of scores and records a few birdies on Sunday, he could cash in on his pre-tournament price of +1600.
Prediction: Schauffele wins The Masters with another low Sunday score.
Statistics obtained from PGATour.com.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
