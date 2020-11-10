Masters Odds 2020: Round-by-Round Predictions for Augusta

0 of 4

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

The best golfers in the world have wasted little time surging to the top of the leaderboard in recent majors.

Jason Day and Justin Thomas headlined the PGA Championship and U.S. Open standings after the first round, and if that trend continues at The Masters, it could be hard for long shots to take hold of first place.

A year ago at Augusta National Golf Club, Bryson DeChambeau and Day were the leaders after the first two rounds.

If the 2020 edition of The Masters comes anywhere close to matching the final round showdown from last April, the major championship season will end with a fantastic finish.

If that is the case, we could see something similar to the PGA Championship conclusion, when eight players finished within three shots of each other.