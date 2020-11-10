Masters Odds 2020: Breaking Down Best and Worst Selections in Augusta Field

1 of 2

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bryson DeChambeau (+750; bet $100 to win $750)

DeChambeau is the hot name in the golfing world.

He earned his first major victory at the U.S. Open by negating the impact of the thick rough with his long-drive and heavy-hitting skills.

At the U.S. Open and PGA Championship, DeChambeau carded four rounds of 70 or lower, and he has three weekend rounds of 67 or better.

Although he carries less betting value than every other player in the field as the favorite, DeChambeau is worth a wager because of how consistent he has played since June.

Since the PGA Tour returned from the shutdown in June, DeChambeau has seven top 10 finishes. The good news from a betting perspective is that you can still get him to finish in the top 10 at even money at +100.

If he conquers Augusta, like he did TPC Harding Park and Winged Foot Golf Club, DeChambeau should be in the mix for the green jacket on Sunday.

Justin Thomas (+1300)

Any of the top players on the odds chart seem like solid betting options, but Thomas carries a bit more value than DeChambeau, Johnson and Jon Rahm.

Thomas is coming off a second-place finish at the Zozo Championship and has been a constant fixture in the top 20 of major tournaments over the last three years.

Starting with a tie for 17th at the 2018 Masters, the American has five top 20 placings. The last of the collection was a tie for eighth at the U.S. Open.

A year ago at The Masters, Thomas shot 68-69-70 in the final three rounds to finish in a tie for 12th place.

If Thomas produces a steady hand and puts up a low round or two, he could be near, or at, the lead during the final nine holes.