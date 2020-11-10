Masters Odds 2020: Breaking Down Best and Worst Selections in Augusta FieldNovember 10, 2020
Masters Odds 2020: Breaking Down Best and Worst Selections in Augusta Field
Tiger Woods captured the hearts of sports fans everywhere by ending his 11-yeard major title drought at The Masters in 2019.
For the first time since the 2009 U.S. Open, Woods enters a major tournament as the reigning champion.
Although he played well at Augusta National Golf Club in 2019, that does not mean you should bet on him to win or have a high finish in the 2020 edition of the tournament.
Instead of placing a wager on Woods, it is worth exploring the long list of favored golfers, starting with Bryson DeChambeau.
DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas all placed in the top 10 at the U.S. Open and could extend that performance into the season's third and final major.
Best Selections
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Bryson DeChambeau (+750; bet $100 to win $750)
DeChambeau is the hot name in the golfing world.
He earned his first major victory at the U.S. Open by negating the impact of the thick rough with his long-drive and heavy-hitting skills.
At the U.S. Open and PGA Championship, DeChambeau carded four rounds of 70 or lower, and he has three weekend rounds of 67 or better.
Although he carries less betting value than every other player in the field as the favorite, DeChambeau is worth a wager because of how consistent he has played since June.
Since the PGA Tour returned from the shutdown in June, DeChambeau has seven top 10 finishes. The good news from a betting perspective is that you can still get him to finish in the top 10 at even money at +100.
If he conquers Augusta, like he did TPC Harding Park and Winged Foot Golf Club, DeChambeau should be in the mix for the green jacket on Sunday.
Justin Thomas (+1300)
Any of the top players on the odds chart seem like solid betting options, but Thomas carries a bit more value than DeChambeau, Johnson and Jon Rahm.
Thomas is coming off a second-place finish at the Zozo Championship and has been a constant fixture in the top 20 of major tournaments over the last three years.
Starting with a tie for 17th at the 2018 Masters, the American has five top 20 placings. The last of the collection was a tie for eighth at the U.S. Open.
A year ago at The Masters, Thomas shot 68-69-70 in the final three rounds to finish in a tie for 12th place.
If Thomas produces a steady hand and puts up a low round or two, he could be near, or at, the lead during the final nine holes.
Worst Selections
Tiger Woods (+4500)
There are plenty of reasons why Woods sits at +4500 to win the tournament and is not near some of the top favorites.
Last year's win at The Masters was more of an outlier to his recent major championship form. He missed three cuts and did not place in the top 20 in the five majors that followed.
Woods did not make the U.S. Open cut and landed in a tie for 37th at the PGA Championship, a finish that looked better after a final-round 67.
In the year before his Masters triumph, Woods finished in a tie for 32nd with a single round beneath 72.
In his last PGA Tour start, Woods carded three rounds in the 70s at the Zozo Championship to stay out of contention for the victory.
While it is possible for Woods to strum up some Augusta magic again, it seems more likely that he stays away from the top page of the leaderboard than he replicates his title-winning performance.
Patrick Cantlay (+2800)
Patrick Cantlay was consistent at the first two majors, but just not in a positive light.
The 28-year-old American produced consecutive ties for 43rd place at the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open.
In fact, Cantlay has not landed in the top 20 of the last four major tournaments. He has three rounds in the 60s during that stretch.
Cantlay could be a hot name as a betting pick because he won the Zozo Championship, but his recent major results do not add to the confidence that some bettors may have in him.
With major winners Jason Day, Patrick Reed and Bubba Watson directly beneath him on the odds chart, Cantlay does not seem like the best option for where he sits on the odds board.
Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.
Statistics obtained from PGATour.com.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).
21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.