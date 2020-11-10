Patriots' Cam Newton on Recent Improvements: 'I'm Getting Tired of Sucking'

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The New England Patriots snapped a four-game losing streak with a 30-27 victory over the New York Jets on Monday in large part because of the play of quarterback Cam Newton.

The three-time Pro Bowler finished 27-of-35 passing for 274 yards and added two scores on the ground. He also had an amusing answer when asked about his efficiency as a thrower over the last couple of weeks.

"I'm getting tired of sucking," he told reporters.

Newton has played nowhere near as well as he did in his prime when he won the 2015 league MVP award and led the Carolina Panthers to the Super Bowl.

He has just two touchdown passes all season and threw a combined five interceptions in back-to-back October losses to the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers. He also lost a key fumble at the end of last week's loss to the Buffalo Bills and was a primary storyline coming into Monday's contest as he looked to bounce back from the recent struggles.

Newton did just that even though he wasn't exactly working with dangerous weapons.

The Auburn product utilized underneath throws and mixed in timely shots to Jakobi Meyers. His ability to run proved key near the goal line on multiple occasions, and he directed three scoring drives in the fourth quarter while New England overcame a 10-point deficit.

The final one that ended in a game-winning Nick Folk field goal was perhaps the most impressive, as Newton found Meyers for 20 yards to set up the kick with three seconds remaining.

New England is still just 3-5 and has a difficult schedule remaining with games against the Baltimore Ravens, Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills. Making the playoffs will be an uphill battle, but its only chance is with improved quarterback play.

Newton provided exactly what was needed Monday.