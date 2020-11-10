Masters 2020: Latest Expectations for Golf's Top Favorites and Sleepers

Masters 2020: Latest Expectations for Golf's Top Favorites and SleepersNovember 10, 2020
In golf, there's nothing quite like The Masters.
Literal legends have been made in Augusta and this year's tournament has to chance to do it again for some of the sport's biggest new names.
Sure, all eyes will be on Tiger Woods, who overcame immeasurable odds to reclaim the title after his last win in 2005, but there will be other burgeoning stars to watch.
Players like Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau have their sights on the green jacket, so they'll be bringing their A games.
Here's a look at the favorite to win it and a few sleepers for the 2020 Masters (via FanDuel):
Bryson DeChambeau (+800)
Bryson DeChambeau is dominating the headlines for this year's Masters.
The 2020 U.S. Open winner will take the course at Augusta National Golf Club some 40 pounds heavier than he did last year.
With that new muscle behind his drives, DeChambeau will bring his power game to the forefront and should finish significantly better than his 29th place (tied) in 2019.
The oddsmakers have him winning the green jacket on the strength of him powering through the long distance holes.
"Bryson is going to try to open up the range of outcomes," Rick Gehman said on the "Be Right" podcast. "He could win by six shots, or he could miss the cut. He's going to try to take a run at this in ways that nobody has ever seen before. The way he's going to try and play 13 and cut that thing off, he's going to be hitting wedge or 9 iron into the majority of these greens, which is crazy to think about.
"If that goes wrong, he's staring double and triple in the face. Combine that with the shortened cut, only top 50 and ties, can't be saved by the 10-shot rule, and also the fact he's been one of the worst putters on Augusta National greens for the last couple of years. There is a path to this going horribly wrong. I don't think it's that unlikely that things go really sour and he misses the cut."
DeChambeau is not short on confidence, either.
Over the weekend, he was on the range at Augusta and hit the ball hard, sending it hurling off the tee at 201 miles per hour.
If he can make his power game work, the win is likely in the bag.
Dustin Johnson (+850)
DeChambeau is the heavy favorite to win the Masters, but Dustin Johnson is right there behind him.
Unlike DeChambeau, Johnson has competed since the U.S. Open back in September, losing the Vivint Houston Open this past weekend after finishing two shots behind winner Carlos Ortiz.
Still, the No. 1-ranked golfer in the world is not deterred.
Johnson finished tied for second behind Tiger Woods last year at the Masters and will rely on that experience to come out and have a strong showing.
"It's nice to get out and get some reps," Johnson told Golf Digest's Alex Myers. "The game's feeling really good going into next week and obviously we've still got another day tomorrow and I feel like I'm in a good position with a chance to win."
Johnson's last three rounds at Vivint was 66-66-65, so look for him to come out strong and off the tee.
Jon Rahm (+1000)
Practice makes perfect?
That's likely what Jon Rahm is hoping for after making a hole-in-one at Augusta National on Monday.
The 25-year old hasn't won a major yet, but he's a great player with a real shot to get his first win at the Masters.
Tied for ninth last year, expect him to come in ready to stand out in the field.
Rahm does especially well on par-4 and par-5 scoring, but will need to improve on par-3 if he wants to challenge DeChambeau and Johnson.
The native of Spain is looking forward to the challenge, though, because he knows he'll be remembered if he can pull it off.
"I think we're all excited and looking forward to it because no matter what, whoever is this Masters champion, will be remembered forever; it will be a different feeling," Rahm told CNN's Ben Morse and Shane O'Donoghue. "It will be a championship where possibly Magnolia Lane is brown, which would be an unbelievable sight to see, different colors at the Augusta.
"Will the azaleas be there or not be there? Who knows? It might be a colder Masters; we don't know. It's going to be a different one. It's going to be one of those where maybe the past experiences may not help you so much because we might be different. Things might be a little bit different this coming Masters, but I think we're looking forward to it because we know whoever wins it is going to be remembered."
Tiger Woods (+4700)
The Masters just isn't the Masters without Tiger Woods.
He's not high on the odds list this year, but no one should ever count him out.
Last year, after 14-year drought, Woods won the Masters and became the biggest comeback story in all of sports.
But was that his swan song?
Going into Augusta, Woods isn't even in the Top 14 and hasn't played well this year since returning to the links back in June.
His back looks good and out of all of the players on the board, he's got the most experience.
And at Augusta, experience matters.
"I would never count Tiger Woods out at the Masters because he loves and knows Augusta so well, and that triggers very positive vibes," Bernhard Langer told Bill Pennington of the New York Times. "It’s that kind of place, and Tiger has 25 years of memories to draw from."
Woods defending his title and winning his sixth green jacket would probably be a bigger story than last year's improbable win, but as unlikely as it is, the year 2020 is fully of the unexpected.