Masters 2020: Latest Expectations for Golf's Top Favorites and Sleepers

John Minchillo/Associated Press

Bryson DeChambeau is dominating the headlines for this year's Masters.

The 2020 U.S. Open winner will take the course at Augusta National Golf Club some 40 pounds heavier than he did last year.

With that new muscle behind his drives, DeChambeau will bring his power game to the forefront and should finish significantly better than his 29th place (tied) in 2019.

The oddsmakers have him winning the green jacket on the strength of him powering through the long distance holes.

"Bryson is going to try to open up the range of outcomes," Rick Gehman said on the "Be Right" podcast. "He could win by six shots, or he could miss the cut. He's going to try to take a run at this in ways that nobody has ever seen before. The way he's going to try and play 13 and cut that thing off, he's going to be hitting wedge or 9 iron into the majority of these greens, which is crazy to think about.

"If that goes wrong, he's staring double and triple in the face. Combine that with the shortened cut, only top 50 and ties, can't be saved by the 10-shot rule, and also the fact he's been one of the worst putters on Augusta National greens for the last couple of years. There is a path to this going horribly wrong. I don't think it's that unlikely that things go really sour and he misses the cut."

DeChambeau is not short on confidence, either.

Over the weekend, he was on the range at Augusta and hit the ball hard, sending it hurling off the tee at 201 miles per hour.

If he can make his power game work, the win is likely in the bag.