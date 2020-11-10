Masters 2020: Latest Betting Odds and Tips for Major Golf Tournament

David Becker/Associated Press

Xander Schauffele has been one of the most consistent major championship golfers over the last two years.

The only thing missing from the American's resume is a Grand Slam victory, but he could change that at this year's Masters.

The 27-year-old finished in a tie for second at Augusta National Golf Club in 2019 and owns six top-10 finishes since the start of 2018.

Since he has been a consistent fixture in the top 10, Schauffele should be one of the most reliable players to bet on when it comes to final position props or outright winner.

One of the other strategies to use when evaluating Masters prop bets is past history on the course.

After Bubba Watson took the green jacket for the first time in 2012, seven different golfers have won at Augusta. The number of previous champions in the field could cut down the pool of players to bet on to finish in high positions.

2020 Masters Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook



Bryson DeChambeau (+900; bet $100 to win $900)

Dustin Johnson (+900)

Jon Rahm (+1050)

Justin Thomas (+1250)

Rory McIlroy (+1400)

Xander Schauffele (+1600)

Brooks Koepka (+1700)

Tyrrell Hatton (+2500)

Patrick Cantlay (+2800)

Jason Day (+3000)

Hideki Matsuyama (+3000)

Patrick Reed (+3000)

Betting Tips

Rely On Xander Schauffele's Major Championship Form

David Becker/Associated Press

Picking Schauffele to finish in the top 10 may be one of the safest bets of the weekend. He carries good value at +164 for a top-10 finish. If you want a larger payout, taking him to finish in the top five at +350 is a solid option as well.

In the year's two majors, the La Jolla, California native produced six rounds of 70 or better and carded a 69-67 weekend at the PGA Championship.

A year ago at Augusta National, he finished off with a final-round 68. That was a seven-stroke improvement from his fourth-round score in 2018. Since that tie for 50th two years ago, he has double the amount of top-10 placings compared to non-top 10 finishes.

If you believe this weekend will finally be the time Schauffele breaks his major drought, he comes at a decent price of +1600. If he turns in similar performances as the first two majors in 2020, he will be as close to a lock as you can get to at least finish in the top 10.

Trust Previous Winners At Augusta

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

Watson is the only golfer to win twice at Augusta since his initial triumph in 2012.

The 42-year-old's most recent top-15 finish at a major came at Augusta in 2019, when he used a 69-67 weekend to land in a tie for 12th.

Since his 2012 victory, Watson has missed the cut once at the Masters, so he could be in play for some finishing props come Sunday. He is +300 to finish in the top 10 and +110 to land in the top 20.

Zach Johnson, Patrick Reed and Jordan Spieth are other past Masters champions worth considering this weekend.

Johnson had three top-10 major finishes in 2018 and tied for eighth at the 2020 U.S. Open. He followed that up with back-to-back top-25 placings in PGA Tour events.

The two-time major winner sits at +300 to finish in the top 20. He could be one of the best value plays of the tournament if he benefits from his current form and previous results at Augusta.

Reed found his way into the top 20 in three of his last four major starts. He landed in a tie for 13th at the U.S. Open and PGA Championship. He shot a 66 in one round in each of the tournaments. At +3000 to win and +300 to finish in the top 10, the 30-year-old could be an interesting long shot.

Spieth is further down the odds board than Johnson and Reed, but he might be worth the risk in prop bets because of the numbers attached to him.

The 27-year-old, who won the Masters in 2015 and placed third in 2018, sits at +7000 to win the tournament, +500 to land in the top 10 and even -110 to finish in the top 30.

If you are willing to take a shot on Spieth, it might be worth the risk if he finds comfort in playing at Augusta.

Statistics obtained from PGATour.com.

