49ers' Kendrick Bourne Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List for 2nd Time

Steven Senne/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne has been moved to the team's reserve/COVID-19 list for the second time in a week, the team announced Monday.

Bourne was moved to the COVID-19 list last week after his agent, Henry Organ, told The Athletic's Matt Barrows that Bourne had tested positive.

However, after he produced a pair of negative tests, per Pro Football Talk's Josh Alper, he came off of the list on Friday—a day after the 49ers played the Green Bay Packers. The team did not say what prompted his return to the COVID-19 list, which is reserved for players who test positive or those who are identified as close contacts of someone who did.

Bourne was not the only 49er to miss Thursday's outing—Trent Williams and Brandon Aiyuk were moved to the COVID-19 list as close contacts of Bourne. Both players and wideout Deebo Samuel were taken off of the list on Friday along with Bourne, though Samuel is still battling a hamstring injury.

"Finding out that it was negative today, I was glad for Kendrick and those guys," coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner. "They don't have to worry about at least being sick right now. We dealt with that yesterday. Part of this protocol, it's part of everything. I know it's frustrating, but it is what it is."

If Bourne should miss his second straight game when the 49ers play the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, the 49ers will turn to Richie James Jr., who grabbed nine of 13 targets for 184 yards and a touchdown when he started in Bourne's place.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The 49ers aren't the only team managing virus-related issues. CBS Sports' John Breech reported that nearly half of the league was dealing with at least one case of COVID-19 heading into Week 9.