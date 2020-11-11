Every MLB Team's Biggest Hole to Fill Via Trade or Free Agency

Every MLB Team's Biggest Hole to Fill Via Trade or Free AgencyNovember 11, 2020
The 2020 MLB owner meetings will run Nov. 17-19, while the winter meetings are slated for Dec. 7-10. Like many things these days, they'll be held virtually.
Virtual or otherwise, though, we'll soon witness a flurry of signings and swaps.
With that in mind, let's examine the biggest hole every team needs to fill via trade or free agency between now and Opening Day.
This is based on current roster construction and last season's results. But a club's budget and status as a contender or rebuilder obviously impact the players it can pursue.
Arizona Diamondbacks: The Bullpen
The Arizona Diamondbacks limped through a disappointing 2020 season and need to decide whether they're retooling or rebuilding in 2021.
Either way, the Snakes will need to bolster a bullpen that tied for ninth in the National League with a 4.60 ERA and jettisoned Archie Bradley and Andrew Chafin via trade in August.
After declining club options on Junior Guerra and Hector Rondon, Arizona has multiple holes to plug in its relief corps behind right-hander Stefan Crichton, who posted a 0.96 ERA with five saves in September.
Atlanta Braves: Third Base
Atlanta got within a win of a National League pennant thanks to a potent offense, but the NL East champs got limited production from the hot corner.
Austin Riley (.239/.301/.415) tops the third base depth chart, and Atlanta doesn't have any MLB-ready prospects ready to take over the position in its deep farm system.
There are impact free agents on the market, including veteran Justin Turner. Alternatively, Atlanta could revisit trade talks for the Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant.
Either way, this is an obvious area in which one of the Senior Circuit's elite teams could get even better.
Baltimore Orioles: Starting Pitching
The Baltimore Orioles will return Alex Cobb and John Means to an otherwise suspect starting rotation that finished 23rd with a 5.09 ERA.
The O's are probably a year or two away from seriously competing in the top-heavy AL East even after getting off to a surprisingly solid start in 2020.
This winter, they should add a couple of proven innings-eaters to hold down the fort while they wait for promising MiLB arms such as Grayson Rodriguez and DL Hall to develop.
Boston Red Sox: Starting Pitching
Boston Red Sox starting pitchers finished 25th in baseball with a 5.34 ERA. Not coincidentally, they finished dead last in the AL East.
Left-hander Chris Sale is still working his way back from Tommy John surgery, and Eduardo Rodriguez missed the entire 2020 campaign due to COVID-19 complications.
Other than that, Boston has Nathan Eovaldi and a heap of question marks. Don't expect chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and Co. to be in on ace-level names such as Trevor Bauer, but look for the Red Sox to add arms from the bargain shelves.
Chicago Cubs: Starting Pitching
Jose Quintana, Tyler Chatwood and Jon Lester are all headed for free agency. That frees up some money from the Chicago Cubs' budget, but it also creates some holes behind the top-two duo of Yu Darvish and Kyle Hendricks.
With Kris Bryant, Javier Baez and Kyle Schwarber all entering their final arbitration seasons, the Cubbies could be in a financial pinch.
It'll be up to president of baseball operations Theo Epstein to get creative in what could be his final season at the helm on the North Side.
Chicago White Sox: The Bullpen
The Chicago White Sox went from burgeoning rebuilders to full-blown contenders in 2020 and will look to solidify their position atop the AL Central in 2021.
The ChiSox could pursue an ace such as Trevor Bauer to join Lucas Giolito and Dallas Keuchel atop the rotation, or they could go after a power bat to gild an already-potent offensive attack. But their top priority should be re-signing or replacing closer Alex Colome.
The right-hander posted a 0.81 ERA with 12 saves in 2020. And while Chicago could hand ninth-inning duties to lefty Aaron Bummer, it would be wise to add another proven bullpen arm.
Cincinnati Reds: An Impact Bat
The Cincinnati Reds made the postseason for the first time since 2013, thanks in no small part to NL Cy Young Award finalist Trevor Bauer.
With Bauer testing free agency, the Reds should go shopping for pitching. But they could also stand to improve an offense that ranked 27th in runs scored.
Nick Castellanos opted in for the $14 million he's owed next season, which gives Cincinnati a bat that swatted 14 homers in 60 games but also finished with a .225/.298/.486 slash line.
Another proven bopper such as Marcell Ozuna would keep the Reds in the thick of the crowded NL Central.
Cleveland: An Outfield Bat
The word that cash-conscious Cleveland will look to trade All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor in his contract year is unsurprising. It also indicates that Cleveland may not be especially active on the free-agent market, at least when it comes to major acquisitions.
Still, if the club has any hope of contending in the AL Central behind AL Cy Young Award favorite Shane Bieber, it needs to boost its shallow outfield depth chart.
Josh Naylor could move to first base after Cleveland declined Carlos Santana's option, which leaves Tyler Naquin (.632 OPS), Delino DeShields (.628 OPS), Jordan Luplow (.663 OPS), Oscar Mercado (.348 OPS) and...well, you get the picture.
A reunion with old friend and free agent Michael Brantley is one option worth considering.
Colorado Rockies: The Bullpen
A lot of things went wrong for the Colorado Rockies in 2020, but the bullpen was high on the list.
Colorado relievers ranked 29th in baseball with an ugly 6.77 ERA, "highlighted" by Wade Davis, who earned a prorated portion of $17 million and coughed up 10 earned runs in 4.1 innings.
The Rox will hope for stability from 35-year-old Daniel Bard, who won NL Comeback Player of the Year honors after posting a 3.65 ERA in his first big league season since 2013.
But they'll need to reinforce their relief corps if they hope to compete in the top-heavy NL West.
Detroit Tigers: A Corner Outfield Bat
With Jordan Zimmermann and his $25 million coming off the books, the Detroit Tigers and general manager Al Avila could theoretically throw their financial weight around this winter.
It might be a tad early for the rebuilding Tigers to go all-in after finishing last in the AL Central, and they'll still have to pay veteran Miguel Cabrera $30 million in 2021 and $32 million in 2022 and 2023.
But if they want to add talent, they could look for an impact bat at one of the corner outfield spots, where Christin Stewart and Daz Cameron currently top the depth chart.
Houston Astros: The Outfield
With George Springer, Michael Brantley and Josh Reddick all headed for free agency, the Houston Astros have work to do to rebuild their outfield.
That's especially true if, as rumored, Springer doesn't want to return to Houston.
The 'Stros also need to add to the starting rotation and bullpen, especially with ace Justin Verlander lost to Tommy John surgery.
Yet even with Kyle Tucker coming off a breakout 2020 season in which he posted an .837 OPS, an outfielder or two should be at the top of their shopping list.
Kansas City Royals: The Outfield
The Kansas City Royals are in the midst of a rebuild and will look to keep promoting talent from within their system before they make any significant free-agent moves.
But no regular or semiregular Kansas City outfielder posted an OPS north of .764 in 2020. And with Alex Gordon retiring, it's a clear-cut area of need for the Royals.
A veteran on a short-term contract such as Cameron Maybin could provide a steadying presence without breaking the bank. But no matter what, Kansas City should make improvements here.
Los Angeles Angels: Starting Pitching
The Los Angeles Angels failed to make the playoffs in 2020 despite the expanded postseason format. Worse still, they wasted another year of Mike Trout's prime.
The Halos' first order of business should be bettering a pitching staff that ranked 25th with a 5.09 ERA, and they should add another arm alongside Dylan Bundy, Andrew Heaney and Griffin Canning.
SoCal native Trevor Bauer makes sense, though he won't come cheap.
No matter what, owner Arte Moreno needs to loosen the purse strings and do what's required to get Trout back on the October stage.
Los Angeles Dodgers: Infield Depth
The Los Angeles Dodgers won their first title since 1988. They enter 2020 as one of the more complete clubs in either league and are still polishing their Commissioner's Trophy.
They could lose third baseman Justin Turner to free agency, along with super utilityman Enrique Hernandez. Thus, they should go shopping for an impact player capable of manning the infield. Free agent DJ LeMahieu and trade target Francisco Lindor spring to mind.
Los Angeles also has possible holes in the bullpen with Blake Treinen and Pedro Baez on the market, but the defending champs have the resources in both the budget and the farm system to address any and all areas of need.
Miami Marlins: Second Base
The Miami Marlins made the playoffs in 2020 and pushed to the division-series round. Now, the youthful Fish will seek to build upon that success.
They could add talent in any number of areas, and they signaled their willingness to spend by exercising veteran outfielder Starling Marte's $12.5 million club option.
One place they could upgrade is second base, where versatile Jon Berti hit .258 in 2020 but may be best suited in a utility role. Youngster Isan Diaz, meanwhile, hit .182 in seven games after posting a .173 average over 49 MLB games in 2019.
If they're up for spending, a deep free-agent class headlined by DJ LeMahieu, Kolten Wong, Tommy La Stella and Jonathan Villar gives Miami multiple options at the keystone sack.
Milwaukee Brewers: A Corner Infielder
The Milwaukee Brewers slipped into the playoffs in the NL Central, which featured four teams that made the dance and zero that advanced past the first round.
They could improve in the starting rotation and bullpen, but they benefited in both places from Corbin Burnes' and Devin Williams' meteoric rises.
Alternately, the Brew Crew could seek help at either of the corner infield spots, especially after the team passed on Jedd Gyorko's one-year, $4.5 million option.
Affordable veteran options include Asdrubal Cabrera and Tommy La Stella, among others.
Minnesota Twins: Starting Pitching
The Minnesota Twins won a second consecutive AL Central title in 2020 and could repeat as division champions next season.
That said, they could bid adieu to free-agent hurlers Jake Odorizzi and Rich Hill and may need to build up the starting corps behind Kenta Maeda, Jose Berrios and Randy Dobnak.
They could be sneaky contenders for Trevor Bauer if they're willing to uncharacteristically back up the Brink's truck.
More realistically, the Twins will have myriad choices in a wide-open free-agent class that includes Marcus Stroman, Jose Quintana and several other names.
New York Mets: Starting Pitching
The New York Mets are among the winter's most alluring offseason clubs now that owner Steve Cohen has taken charge. He can usher in a free-spending era and position the Queens collective as a deep-pocketed force.
"Who are the other bidders? I don't remember," Cohen told reporters at his initial press conference in a transparent dig at unsuccessful Mets ownership bidders Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez.
They need to re-sign New York native Marcus Stroman and could do with another hurler, as well as an upgrade behind the dish.
No matter what, expect the Mets to hang with the Bronx Bombers in the headlines.
New York Yankees: Starting Pitching
The New York Yankees have ace Gerrit Cole, who posted a 2.84 ERA with 94 strikeouts over 73 innings in 2020.
After that, the rotation is filled with uncertainty, headlined by Luis Severino, Jordan Montgomery, Deivi Garcia and Domingo German.
The Yanks could re-sign right-hander Masahiro Tanaka, but at a minimum, they should still acquire another proven pitcher.
An ace such as Trevor Bauer or Marcus Stroman would make the most sense. But New York may go for a reclamation project such as Jose Quintana or Jake Arrieta.
No matter what, they need arms.
Oakland Athletics: Middle Infield
The small-market Oakland Athletics have made a habit of exceeding expectations in recent years. They did so again in 2020 with a division title.
This winter, the A's could lose key pieces such as closer Liam Hendriks, shortstop Marcus Semien and middle infielder Tommy La Stella. That means they will need to spread their perennially thin resources over multiple areas.
Re-upping Semien or Hendriks is likely beyond the Athletics' financial capacity, but they could try for La Stella or make lower-rated additions in the middle infield.
Philadelphia Phillies: Catcher
The Philadelphia Phillies missed the playoffs in 2020 and need to do what it takes to get Bryce Harper to the dance in 2021.
That could include upgrading the bullpen and starting rotation. But it should begin with re-upping catcher J.T. Realmuto.
Realmuto paced all backstops between 2017 and 2020 with 16.7 WAR, per FanGraphs, and is entering his age-30 season. He's a favorite of Harper, who told reporters in September, "J.T. Realmuto needs to be our catcher next year—plain and simple."
The Phillies might have to pay handsomely. But this feels like a cost worth absorbing because of the skills that would be retained and the public-relations points that would be scored.
Pittsburgh Pirates: Center Field
The Pittsburgh Pirates were the doormats of the National League Central in 2020 and are one of the only teams in the NL with virtually zero hope of contending in 2021.
Needless to say, Bucs fans should temper their expectations.
But if the Pirates want to shop for bargain improvements, they could look for a center fielder. Last season, Cole Tucker led all players at the position with a .220 average.
A veteran such as Kevin Pillar could bring valuable clubhouse leadership and bridge the gap to whomever is next up for Pittsburgh.
San Diego Padres: The Bullpen
The San Diego Padres lost closer Kirby Yates to season-ending elbow surgery, then they replaced him by renting Trevor Rosenthal from the Kansas City Royals.
Now, with both pitchers entering free agency, the Pads will surely go shopping for late-inning weapons.
A reunion with Rosenthal, who struck out 17 and gave up zero earned runs in 10 regular-season innings with San Diego, is possible. Or, the Friars could try to swing a trade for an impact name such as the Brewers' Josh Hader.
No matter what, this is an area for improvement as the Padres try to keep pace with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Senior Circuit.
San Francisco Giants: Starting Pitching
The San Francisco Giants stayed in the playoff hunt until the final game of the regular season and should look to compete in 2021.
The No. 1 job for president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi is boosting a starting rotation that could lose Kevin Gausman, Drew Smyly, Jeff Samardzija and Trevor Cahill to free agency.
The Giants extended Gausman an $18.9 million qualifying offer, and he has until Wednesday to accept it.
Even if he does, they'll need to add at least a few more proven arms to a rotation that features 34-year-old Johnny Cueto (coming off a career-worst 5.40 ERA) and a bundle of young question marks.
Seattle Mariners: The Bullpen
The Seattle Mariners have young talent on the big league roster, including center fielder and American League Rookie of the Year Kyle Lewis. They also have loads of high-upside players stashed in a farm system Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter ranked No. 2 in the game.
Still, Seattle is probably at least another season away from making the playoffs for the first time since 2001 (the longest active drought in baseball) and thus should be cautious in free agency.
If general manager Jerry Dipoto wants to spend, he'll try to boost a bullpen that finished last in the AL with a 5.92 ERA and 1.63 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
St. Louis Cardinals: An Impact Bat
The St. Louis Cardinals made the playoffs in 2020 despite an offense that ranked 12th in the NL in runs scored per game. If they want to remain competitive, that needs to change.
St. Louis sent a penny-pinching signal by declining second baseman Kolten Wong's reasonable $12.5 million option. First baseman Paul Goldschmidt might feel lonely in the heart of the lineup.
But the Cardinals could still reach for a legitimate star such as third baseman and previously rumored trade target Nolan Arenado of the Colorado Rockies to shake things up in one of baseball's most wide-open divisions.
Tampa Bay Rays: Catcher
After making it to Game 6 of the World Series, the Tampa Bay Rays will be on a title-or-bust mission in 2021. That said, they're a small-market squad unaccustomed to shelling out gaudy contracts.
The good news for Tampa Bay is that it doesn't have a lot of holes to fill. Most of the key members from the 2020 pennant-winning roster will return.
But there could be a vacancy behind the dish with veteran Mike Zunino entering free agency after the Rays declined his $4.5 million option.
A reunion with Zunino is a possibility. Or, Tampa Bay could pursue another experienced option such as James McCann.
Texas Rangers: An Impact Bat
After finishing last in the AL West with a 22-38 record and an MLB-worst minus-88 run differential, the Texas Rangers may be headed for a rebuild.
On the other hand, they entered last season with designs on contending, and they opened a shiny new ballpark prior to the 2020 campaign, only to watch other teams play postseason games on their turf.
If Texas opts to retool, it could look for an impact bat to replace free agent Shin Soo-Choo and supplement incumbent underwhelmers such as Rougned Odor (.623 OPS) and Joey Gallo (.679 OPS).
In particular, the Rangers could improve in left field or at the corner infield spots, where no regular posted an OPS over .699.
Toronto Blue Jays: Third Base
The Toronto Blue Jays returned to the postseason for the first time since 2016 behind a hard-charging second-generation trio of Bo Bichette, Cavan Biggio and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., plus right-hander Nate Pearson.
That said, it won't be easy to keep pace with the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees atop the AL East, and the Jays will need to address their weaknesses.
That includes third base, where Travis Shaw and his .239 average and .306 OBP sit at the head of the depth chart.
Justin Turner is an interesting option, but Toronto could also go big on the trade front and try to acquire Kris Bryant from the Chicago Cubs.
Washington Nationals: The Bullpen
The Washington Nationals went from MLB champs in 2019 to last-place finishers in the NL East in 2020.
A lot went wrong, including co-ace Stephen Strasburg undergoing season-ending carpal-tunnel surgery. But the bullpen might have been the most glaring culprit.
Nationals relievers posted a 23rd-ranked 4.68 ERA and could lose Sean Doolittle and other notable relief arms to free agency.
If Washington wants to return to relevancy behind a lineup led by budding superstar Juan Soto, it should consider spending big on an elite late-inning option such as Liam Hendriks and other ancillary pieces.
All statistics courtesy of Baseball Reference.