Every MLB Team's Biggest Hole to Fill Via Trade or Free Agency

The 2020 MLB owner meetings will run Nov. 17-19, while the winter meetings are slated for Dec. 7-10. Like many things these days, they'll be held virtually.

Virtual or otherwise, though, we'll soon witness a flurry of signings and swaps.

With that in mind, let's examine the biggest hole every team needs to fill via trade or free agency between now and Opening Day.

This is based on current roster construction and last season's results. But a club's budget and status as a contender or rebuilder obviously impact the players it can pursue.