Masters Field 2020: Best Odds, Picks for Augusta Sleepers and Favorites

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The Masters will have a much different feel this time around.

Traditionally, the April date brings with it the usual spring splendor of Augusta National. The azalea flowers are in full bloom, and golf fans flock to Georgia for "a tradition unlike any other," so the tagline goes.

Of course, this year's tournament is being held in November, with the blooming flowers and buds replaced by fall foliage and early sunsets. Whereas The Masters is usually the first major championship on the docket, it will be the last of the 2020 calendar year.

Nevertheless, winning the coveted green jacket is still every bit as important to the players as ever. Just ask Rory McIlroy, who said over the weekend he is excited for a different kind of environment on the grounds at Augusta this time around.

In actuality, the 2021 PGA Tour season is technically just beginning. But The Masters will serve as a perfect curtain call to what has been one of the strangest and most riveting years in golf.

The question is: Who will emerge victorious? Here are three golfers with some of the most favorable odds in the field.