NBA Trade Rumors: Heat, Nets Among Teams 'Most Prevalent' in Pre-Draft Talks

The Miami Heat are coming off an NBA Finals appearance and are surely looking to improve their team as much as possible.

One way to that would be pulling the trigger on a trade prior to the 2020 NBA draft on Nov. 18.

According to Jonathan Givony of ESPN, the Heat's No. 20 pick is among the "most prevalent in trade conversations lately." It is joined by picks belonging to the Sacramento Kings (No. 12), Boston Celtics (No. 14), Minnesota Timberwolves (No. 17), Dallas Mavericks (No. 18) and Brooklyn Nets (No. 19).

In his latest mock draft, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected the Kings to take Killian Hayes, the Celtics to take Precious Achiuwa, the Timberwolves to take Jalen Smith, the Mavericks to take Desmond Bane, the Nets to take Jaden McDaniels and the Heat to take Zeke Nnaji with those respective picks.

That those teams are among the most active when it comes to trade discussions is not particularly surprising.

Many of them are in win-now mode. Miami is coming off an NBA Finals trip, Boston went to the Eastern Conference Finals, Dallas went to the playoffs and Brooklyn has Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving returning for what figures to be a title contender in 2020-21.

Adding a veteran piece or two with the right trade could be the difference between an early exit and a deep playoff run for any of those teams.

As for Sacramento and Minnesota, there are pieces to contend with in De'Aaron Fox, Karl-Anthony Towns, D'Angelo Russell and others. The Timberwolves also have the No. 1 overall pick, so they may look to land their franchise star of the future there and either get more veteran help or accumulate more picks with a trade.

While this draft may not have the sure-fire superstar like Zion Williamson that last year's did, there are a number of intriguing options who could still be available near the end of the first round and into the second round.

That could set the stage for an active trade period before the Timberwolves are officially on the clock.