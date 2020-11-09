Takk McKinley Waived After Tweeting Falcons Trade Offers, Calling Team 'Clowns'

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The Atlanta Falcons waived former first-round pick Takk McKinley on Monday, days after the defensive end called the team "clowns" on Twitter for turning down supposed trade offers for him (h/t Will McFadden of AtlantaFalcons.com).

On Wednesday, McKinley tweeted that the team declined offers for him both this year and last season, ending his claim with clown emojis. Jason Butt of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that "no proposals of that nature took place" in either year, and interim Falcons coach Raheem Morris said the team would "move on accordingly."

McKinley, who was drafted at 26th overall by the Falcons in 2017, will end his career in Atlanta with 79 tackles (22 for loss), 17.5 sacks and 45 quarterback hits through 25 starts with the Falcons, though he has added just eight tackles, seven quarterback hits and one sack through four games this season as he struggles through a groin injury.

The team declined the UCLA product's fifth-year option this offseason.

According to Butt, the team explored moving McKinley before last week's trade deadline but did not find an acceptable proposal. Morris said last week that he would not rule out a suspension or other forms of punishment for the 25-year-old (h/t Butt):

"The wrong way to go about is definitely the way Takk is handling it now with a pout. So, as soon as we get an opportunity to talk to him about those things, and how he's handling that situation, that will be the first and foremost thing you handle first. Then you figure out getting him healthy as far as his groin and then you figure out if he's even going to be on the team, if that's even possible at this point."

McKinley will get his ticket out of Atlanta after all, and a team in need of some help on the defensive side of the ball will have an opportunity to add an experienced linebacker into the mix.