Masters 2020: TV Schedule, Online Coverage Live-Stream Guide for Tournament

The weather will be similar at Augusta National Golf Club, but that's basically the only similarity for the Masters in 2020.

As fall colors adorn the legendary course, the grounds will feature no spectators. U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau leads the 94-player field, which is ordinarily the first major on the golf calendar but rounds out the schedule this year.

The defending champion is Tiger Woods, who slipped on his fifth career green jacket with a Sunday charge in 2019.

ESPN and CBS will both broadcast two days of the tournament, while ESPN+ and Masters.com have streaming coverage each day. The full schedule is available below.

Masters 2020 TV Schedule

Thursday: 1-5:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Friday: 1-5:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Saturday: 1-5 p.m. ET (CBS)

Sunday: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. ET (CBS)

Note: ESPN's College GameDay will broadcast from Augusta on Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to noon ET.

Masters 2020 Live-Stream Schedule

Thursday: 7:30 a.m. - 4:45 p.m. ET

Friday: 7:30 a.m. - 4:45 p.m. ET

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. ET

Sunday: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. ET

Note: Live stream on ESPN+ and Masters.com.

Latest News

Sergio Garcia celebrated his first-ever major at Augusta in 2017, but his pursuit of a second green jacket is on hold.

Monday, the 40-year-old announced he'd tested positive for the coronavirus and will not compete. This will be the first major he has missed since the 1999 U.S. Open.

Joaquin Niemann also withdrew from the event because of a positive test. Their health is most important, and we hope for encouraging news of a speedy recovery.

At the same time, it's fair to discuss the impact of Garcia's absence. Since winning the Masters in 2017, he didn't make the cut in either of the last two years. Overall, the Spaniard has reached the weekend in only four of his last 13 major tournaments.

On that topic, making the cut at Augusta in 2020 (and beyond) will be slightly more difficult than usual.

The Masters announced it has eliminated the 10-shot rule; only the top 50 players and ties will advance to the weekend.

Last year, for example, the third and fourth rounds included 65 players. Under the updated rule, it would've been 56—a loss of nine golfers for Saturday and Sunday.

Fortunately for the field, the chances of posting a solid score are seemingly a little better. Because it's November, the course won't necessarily play up to its unforgiving standard.

"Sometimes it rolls back 20, 25 yards short of the green," Jordan Spieth said, per Doug Ferguson of the Associated Press. "Right now, it's only going to go five or 10, making the next shot a bit easier. It will be interesting to see how that changes because that changed a lot from this weekend to today."

You can be certain that further adjustments are coming at Augusta. Yet in a calendar year with nothing but changes, that's simply par for the course.

