    Texas A&M Suspends CFB Activities After Multiple COVID-19 Positive Tests

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 9, 2020
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher leads the Aggies onto the field before the start of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
    Sam Craft/Associated Press

    Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher announced Monday the football team will suspend activities as a result of multiple positive COVID-19 tests, via Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports.

    One player and one student worker have tested positive, both of whom traveled with the team to South Carolina this past weekend.

    Despite the latest decision, the Aggies still plan to play next Saturday at Tennessee.

    "Right now everything is full go," Fisher said.

        

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      A&M's Jimbo Fisher "very proud" of Devon Achane's growth

      A&M's Jimbo Fisher "very proud" of Devon Achane's growth
      Texas A&M Football logo
      Texas A&M Football

      A&M's Jimbo Fisher "very proud" of Devon Achane's growth

      Gigem247
      via Gigem247

      Pause: Aggies halt Monday practice due to COVID cases

      Pause: Aggies halt Monday practice due to COVID cases
      Texas A&M Football logo
      Texas A&M Football

      Pause: Aggies halt Monday practice due to COVID cases

      Rivals
      via Rivals

      Fisher Talks South Carolina Win, Tennessee Covid Cases

      Fisher Talks South Carolina Win, Tennessee Covid Cases
      Texas A&M Football logo
      Texas A&M Football

      Fisher Talks South Carolina Win, Tennessee Covid Cases

      Rivals
      via Rivals

      Jimbo Fisher Press Conference: Texas A&M Football Pauses Activities Due to Postive COVID Tests

      Jimbo Fisher Press Conference: Texas A&M Football Pauses Activities Due to Postive COVID Tests
      Texas A&M Football logo
      Texas A&M Football

      Jimbo Fisher Press Conference: Texas A&M Football Pauses Activities Due to Postive COVID Tests

      Good Bull Hunting
      via Good Bull Hunting