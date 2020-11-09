Texas A&M Suspends CFB Activities After Multiple COVID-19 Positive Tests

Sam Craft/Associated Press

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher announced Monday the football team will suspend activities as a result of multiple positive COVID-19 tests, via Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports.

One player and one student worker have tested positive, both of whom traveled with the team to South Carolina this past weekend.

Despite the latest decision, the Aggies still plan to play next Saturday at Tennessee.

"Right now everything is full go," Fisher said.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

