Bubba Watson Talks 2020 Masters, Golf Clash Video Game and More in B/R Exclusive

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

Even two-time green jacket winners don't want to miss their chance to scoop up exclusive Masters winter gear.

"I'm a golf fan," Bubba Watson told Bleacher Report. "I can't wait for this. With wintertime golf, the Masters has hoodies. So I was the first one to go buy a hoodie with the Masters logo on it. Just because it's a November Masters, nobody has ever seen it and nobody has been a part of it."

This year's Masters, which was moved from April to November because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be unlike any other as players navigate the daunting course and perhaps some tricky weather in the year's final major.

Few have met the challenge of Augusta National Golf Club quite as effectively as Watson, who won the tournament in 2012 and 2014, tied for fifth in 2018, and tied for 12th in 2019.

That type of play on golf's biggest stage leads to opportunities away from the course, and Watson partnered with Golf Clash to launch exclusive content on the hit mobile game on Wednesday.

Gamers will have the chance to win an official Bubba Ball through the Bubba's One Shot Challenge. Those who score a hole-in-one in the closest-to-the-pin challenge will win the exclusive ball that features a pink design with Watson's signature and monogram.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Fittingly, the Bubba Ball complements Watson's strength off the tee with stats that will help players attack long fairways with the driver.

"Who doesn't want to be in a video game?" he said. "Truthfully, we know where this is going. Video games on a mobile device is where video games are going. It's just quicker and easier and then when you talk about Golf Clash in general, what they've been able to produce and what the engineers and graphic design people have been able to produce has been amazing."

Golf Clash has even helped Watson earn some bragging rights on the PGA Tour.

"I beat Jordan Spieth and I beat Harold Varner already," he said. "Harold Varner was terrible. Jordan was pretty good. He lost the first few holes and then he got the hang of it. We played some extra holes even though I won the match. So then he won a couple of the extra holes, but I still beat him at the end."

So how do Watson's video-game skills stack up to his day job?

"I'm way better at video games than I am at real golf," he said. "I can control it where I can keep it in bounds. I still get nervous in real golf."

The nerves have been somewhat different this year with no fans at PGA Tour events due to the pandemic.

While Watson did not play in last week's Houston Open, he was thrilled to see a limited number of fans were allowed to watch Carlos Ortiz take home the title during the first time spectators were allowed at a PGA Tour event on United States soil since March:

"That's what we want. We're entertainers. The first job that we have is to entertain, and that's why sports were developed. I didn't realize how much the energy level was up with fans around, and now I do. Now I know how much we all miss fans and we need fans and how much the fans push us to the next level.

Seeing them in Houston was cool. Seeing the fans back out there. You noticed it… I bet that helped a lot of the guys feel it and get the energy level up."

There will not be fans at the Masters, but viewers can expect Watson to challenge for another green jacket if his recent play is any indication.

He tied for seventh at the CJ Cup in Las Vegas and tied for fourth at the Zozo Championship in California in his last two tournaments. He also notched top-20 finishes at the Northern Trust and BMW Championship in August.

"I have a couple top 10's going into this week, I've been playing a lot better mentally, my focus has been a lot better and I've been working on that," he said. "So a top 10 around here would be a great week, a top five would be even better and obviously a win … is what our ultimate goal is."

Still, Watson recognized winning at the Masters is far from a straightforward task. He is looking to be within striking distance for the stretch run before potentially making a late push for a third career title.

"I can play my best and somebody might beat me because they might have their career best," Watson said. "My goal is always a top 10, and then hopefully on that back nine I can drop in a putt or two and sneak up that leaderboard and sneak out a victory."

Unfortunately, he cannot use his Golf Clash Bubba Ball. Otherwise, sneaking out a victory would be much easier.