NBA 2K21 Reveals Updated Next-Gen Soundtrack Featuring New 2 Chainz Songs

People who pick up NBA 2K21 with the next-gen console releases this week will also get a special surprise: new songs from the upcoming 2 Chainz album So Help Me God.

2K Sports and the rapper announced the partnership in a press release Monday.

"I’m always looking at new ways to drop new music and connect with my fans. Premiering my music in NBA 2K21 is an incredible, exciting opportunity," 2 Chainz said. "Music and sports go hand in hand—rappers wanna be athletes, and athletes want to be rappers. 2K has grown into a leading music platform, and we wanted to bring the NBA 2K community these hits to ball out to in The City or at the 2K Beach."

Source: NBA 2K

Players will be able to hear the new tracks from 12:01 a.m. ET to 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 12. 2 Chainz's fifth solo album, which features Kanye West and Lil Wayne, releases Friday.

The next-gen version of NBA 2K21 will feature 150 new songs added to the soundtrack from the current-gen release, giving the game a jaw-dropping 350 tracks.

NBA 2K21 is a launch-day release for Xbox Series X (Nov. 10) and Playstation 5 (Nov. 12).