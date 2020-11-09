    NBA 2K21 Reveals Updated Next-Gen Soundtrack Featuring New 2 Chainz Songs

    Tyler Conway
November 9, 2020

    Rapper 2 Chainz performs at The Governors Ball Music Festival at Randall's Island Park on Saturday, June 2, 2018 in New York. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)
    Scott Roth/Associated Press

    People who pick up NBA 2K21 with the next-gen console releases this week will also get a special surprise: new songs from the upcoming 2 Chainz album So Help Me God.

    2K Sports and the rapper announced the partnership in a press release Monday.

    "I’m always looking at new ways to drop new music and connect with my fans. Premiering my music in NBA 2K21 is an incredible, exciting opportunity," 2 Chainz said. "Music and sports go hand in hand—rappers wanna be athletes, and athletes want to be rappers. 2K has grown into a leading music platform, and we wanted to bring the NBA 2K community these hits to ball out to in The City or at the 2K Beach."

    Players will be able to hear the new tracks from 12:01 a.m. ET to 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 12. 2 Chainz's fifth solo album, which features Kanye West and Lil Wayne, releases Friday.

    The next-gen version of NBA 2K21 will feature 150 new songs added to the soundtrack from the current-gen release, giving the game a jaw-dropping 350 tracks.

    NBA 2K21 is a launch-day release for Xbox Series X (Nov. 10) and Playstation 5 (Nov. 12).

