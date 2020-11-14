Historic NBA Teams That Could've Been Dynasties

2 of 6

Uncredited/Associated Press

Arvydas Sabonis, Vlade Divac and Nikola Jokic rightfully get a lot of credit for the evolution of playmaking 5s in the NBA. Bill Walton came long before any of them, and he was a game-changing defender, too.

During the 1976-77 season, Walton made his first All-Star team and averaged 18.6 points, 14.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 3.2 blocks and 1.0 steals. He was even better in the playoffs, leading the Portland Trail Blazers to the organization's only championship.

Prior to that campaign, health was a major concern for Walton, and it almost derailed his career after 1977. He ran a gamut of injuries that impacted his feet, ankles, knees and back.

Walton managed just two postseason games in Portland's title defense (which ended in the first round). And he wasn't able to get back to the postseason until he won a title with the 1985-86 Boston Celtics.

Without the intervention of injuries, Portland may have had the next Bill Russell (only Walton was a more efficient scorer). And on a team with multiple other All-Stars like Maurice Lucas and Lionel Hollins, that would've been enough to compete for more titles.

"If you talk to people who have been around the league, they'll tell you that if Bill Walton would have been healthy for a longer period, he might have gone down as the best center ever," longtime Portland Trail Blazers play-by-play man Bill Schonely said, per Portland Monthly's Casey Jarman.

Walton had the size, talent and skill to be the face of a dynasty, but his body had other ideas. Instead, that '77 Blazers team lives on as more of a folktale than a juggernaut.