Masters 2020: Early Betting Odds from Vegas for Entire Field

Since the PGA Tour resumed play in June, Bryson DeChambeau has been the most talked-about golfer.

His weight gain to provide more power off the tee paid off with a U.S. Open victory in September.

Because of the success he has achieved with the muscle-building strategy, the 6'1", 235-pounder is listed as the co-favorite with Dustin Johnson to win the Masters, which starts Thursday.

If the Californian's results from the season's first two majors translate to Augusta National Golf Club, he could improve on the tie for 29th from last year.

Johnson, Jon Rahm and others will try to knock the 27-year-old off the majors throne. If DeChambeau or Collin Morikawa do not win at Augusta, there will be three different major winners in 2020.

2020 Masters Odds

Bryson DeChambeau (+900; bet $100 to win $900)

Dustin Johnson (+900)

Jon Rahm (+1050)

Justin Thomas (+1250)

Rory McIlroy (+1400)

Xander Schauffele (+1600)

Brooks Koepka (+1700)

Tyrrell Hatton (+2500)

Patrick Cantlay (+2800)

Jason Day (+3000)

Hideki Matsuyama (+3000)

Patrick Reed (+3000)

It is hard to argue against DeChambeau's co-favorite status based off his performances at the U.S. Open and PGA Championship.

His long-hitting ability negated the effects of the thick rough at the U.S. Open, as he shot four rounds of 70 or better. At the PGA Championship, the one-time major winner had three rounds of 68 or better, plus a second-round 70 on his way to a tie for fourth.

In his lone start between the U.S. Open win and the Masters, DeChambeau finished in a tie for eighth at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open with three rounds of 67 or lower.

All signs point to the SMU product being in the mix at a major in which he failed to reach the top 20 in his previous three starts.

With DeChambeau, Johnson and other top golfers in good form, there is a high chance of the 2020 Augusta champion being a first-time winner on the course.

Johnson owns six top-10 major finishes since the start of the 2018 season. That run includes a tie for second last year and a tie for 10th two years ago at Augusta.

His consistency across all majors combined with improvements in Georgia over the last two years make him a serious contender to take home his second major.

Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Jason Day and Patrick Reed are the other previous major winners with odds of +3000 or lower to win at Augusta. Reed is the only member of that group to have won the Masters (in 2018).

Rahm and Xander Schauffele do not have major victories on their respective resumes yet, but they have proved at previous tournaments that they are more than capable of finishing first.

Rahm's fourth-place finish at Augusta in 2018 started a run of four top-10s at majors in the last three years. Schauffele enters the Masters with three consecutive top-10 major finishes, and he landed in a tie for second in last year's event.

Given the success of the golfers at the top of the odds chart, it is hard to see a long shot coming away with the green jacket on Sunday.

