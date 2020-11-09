    Report: Alabama RB Trey Sanders Set to Miss Season After Injuries from Car Crash

    Alabama running back Trey Sanders (26) cheers the crowd against LSU during the second half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. LSU won 46-41. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
    Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

    Alabama running back Trey Sanders will reportedly miss the remainder of the season due to injuries suffered in a car accident Friday.

    Matt Zenitz of AL.com reported Sanders' status but did not give any updates on the severity of his injuries.

    Alabama released a statement Friday saying Sanders' injuries were not life-threatening.

    Sanders missed his entire freshman season after suffering a foot injury in the preseason. He recorded 134 rushing yards through Alabama's first six games, mixing in behind Najee Harris and Brian Robinson Jr.

    A highly touted recruit coming out of high school, it's possible Sanders would have been in line to get increased work as the season progressed. Sanders set a career high with 12 carries for 80 yards in Oct. 31's win over Mississippi State, the Tide's final game before his injury.

    Alabama's running back depth chart should be fine with Harris and Robinson manning the majority of the carries the rest of the way. Freshmen Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams could wind up getting work in emergency situations. Williams has recorded two carries for three years, while McClellan has not recorded a carry. 

