3 Takeaways from Raiders' Week 9 Win

0 of 3

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

Don't look now, but the Las Vegas Raiders are 5-3 and in prime position to make a push for the postseason. They managed to survive a furious comeback attempt by the rival Los Angeles Chargers and rookie quarterback Justin Herbert, as a lengthy review eventually overturned a potential game-winning L.A. touchdown.

The Raiders have to feel fortunate about escaping with the win, but they can also take comfort in winning back-to-back games after a Week 7 blowout loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

While the Raiders aren't yet an elite team, they are looking like a playoff squad and have set themselves up nicely for the second half of the 2020 season.

Here are three things we learned about Las Vegas during its Week 9 win over the Chargers.