TMZ: Evander Holyfield Wants to Fight Mike Tyson; Camp Thinks Tyson Is 'Scared'

Andy Kropa/Associated Press

Nearly a quarter-century after Mike Tyson bit off part of Evander Holyfield's ear in one of boxing's most bizarre moments, a rematch could be on the way.

TMZ Sports reported Holyfield's camp is aiming for a fight between the two legends but feels Tyson is "scared."

"It's not even about the money at this point, I think Tyson is scared," a source said. "We've offered multiple times, and Tyson vs. Holyfield is the fight that should happen."

Tyson will take on Roy Jones Jr. on Nov. 28, as both fighters make their return from retirement. It's likely Iron Mike will want to see how that bout goes before committing to any further bouts.

A Tyson-Holyfield rematch, however, would be a pay-per-view goldmine for both fighters. Even with both deep into their 50s, the name value alone will likely get people to buy the fight—even if it's probably not advisable for either of them to be stepping into the ring at this stage in their lives.

Holyfield beat Tyson via TKO in their first fight in 1996, which was one of the most hyped heavyweight bouts in history. Their 1997 rematch was marred by Tyson biting both of Holyfield's ears in the third round, leading to his disqualification and the downturn in Tyson's career.