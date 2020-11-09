3 Takeaways from Seahawks' Week 9 Loss

0 of 3

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks' defensive weaknesses let them down again in Week 9.

Seattle allowed 420 total yards and 44 points in its road defeat to the Buffalo Bills. The defensive unit failed to keep Josh Allen under wraps, and it was not helped out by the offense, which committed a few key turnovers.

Sunday's loss was the second in three weeks for the Seattle, which put up 34 points in each of those games and still found a way to lose.

The defeat dropped Seattle into a three-way tie for first place in the NFC alongside the New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers.

If there is any good news to come from the loss, it is that it will not play a significant role in determining the NFC playoff picture since it was an out-of-conference game that does not count toward a playoff tiebreaker.