3 Takeaways from Seahawks' Week 9 Loss

3 Takeaways from Seahawks' Week 9 LossNovember 9, 2020
The Seattle Seahawks' defensive weaknesses let them down again in Week 9.
Seattle allowed 420 total yards and 44 points in its road defeat to the Buffalo Bills. The defensive unit failed to keep Josh Allen under wraps, and it was not helped out by the offense, which committed a few key turnovers.
Sunday's loss was the second in three weeks for the Seattle, which put up 34 points in each of those games and still found a way to lose.
The defeat dropped Seattle into a three-way tie for first place in the NFC alongside the New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers.
If there is any good news to come from the loss, it is that it will not play a significant role in determining the NFC playoff picture since it was an out-of-conference game that does not count toward a playoff tiebreaker.
Seattle Failed to Contain Josh Allen
Allen produced one of his best performances of the 2020 NFL season Sunday.
The Buffalo quarterback threw for 415 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran seven times for 14 yards and a score.
Allen's success began on the opening drive, when he benefited from Andre Roberts' 60-yard kick return and used three passes to get into the end zone.
On Buffalo's second run up to the end zone, Allen picked out five receivers, including touchdown scorer Tyler Kroft, to open up an early 14-point advantage.
Allen led the Bills on at least one scoring drive in every quarter and finished off the Seahawks by helping his team earn 17 fourth-quarter points.
In Seattle's two defeats this season, it allowed 746 passing yards to Kyler Murray and Allen, and Sunday's loss marked the sixth time this year an opposing quarterback threw for more than 300 yards.
The Seahawks must find ways to improve their passing defense in the coming weeks to gain some confidence going into the postseason, but it may be hard to do so with Jared Goff, Murray and Carson Wentz being the next three signal-callers they face.
Turnovers Led to Buffalo Scoring Plays
The Seahawks committed a season-high four turnovers Sunday.
Russell Wilson was intercepted on two occasions and lost a pair of fumbles.
Wilson's first turnover occurred deep inside Buffalo territory. Jordan Poyer picked off a pass intended for Jacob Hollister in a play that started at the 5-yard line. That pick turned into a Tyler Bass field goal.
Wilson's fumble to start the second half handed Buffalo another short field to produce Bass' second three-pointer of the game.
The final two turnovers also proved to be costly in the fourth quarter. Tre'Davious White returned an interception to the 3-yard line, where Allen punched in a touchdown. Wilson's second lost fumble resulted in Bass' 31-yard field goal four plays later.
Seattle gave away the ball on seven occasions in its two defeats. It had four giveaways in the opening five weeks of the season.
If Wilson cleans up his ball security, the Seahawks should be fine. But for now, the large amount of turnovers in defeats is an alarming trend.
Rushing Attack Struggled to Get Going
DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer combined for 47 rushing yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Both running backs were able to get involved in the passing game, but neither made a significant impact on the ground.
Seattle left Orchard Park, New York with its lowest rushing-yard total of the season. Its previous low was 84 yards in Week 1, and it was only the third time it failed to reach the 100-yard mark.
The lack of production in the run game had to do with a few things, including the absence of Chris Carson and chasing the lead through the air.
Seattle could have used its running back duo as a change of pace to Wilson's high volume of throws, especially after the turnovers. Instead, Dallas and Homer did not make a major impact on the ground and did not do much for their respective statuses when Carson does return from his injury.
Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.