3 Takeaways from Giants' Week 9 Win

It wasn't the best day for New York's defense, as it gave up 402 total yards and nearly allowed Washington to either force overtime or pull off a come-from-behind win.

But when the Giants needed stops, the unit did one better—it kept taking the ball away.

With five minutes, 12 seconds to go, Washington had the ball at its own 11-yard line, trailing 23-20. It picked up four first downs before quarterback Alex Smith (who had replaced the injured Kyle Allen in the first quarter) was picked off by safety Jabrill Peppers with 2:18 to go. Still, it wasn't enough for New York to seal the victory, as its offense went three-and-out and gave the ball back to Washington with 1:48 remaining.

But again, the Giants' defense came through. On the second play of Washington's ensuing drive (which began at its own 28-yard line), Smith was intercepted, this time by cornerback Logan Ryan for New York's fifth takeaway of the game. And the Giants ran out the rest of the clock to hold on for the victory.

"For us, the whole message was, 'Finish,'" New York head coach Joe Judge told the media after the game. "That's a thing you could hear our players saying over and over and over. We talked about that before the game, at halftime, throughout the game and on the sideline. We have to finish the game."

Over their previous four games, the Giants had blown a fourth-quarter lead three times in losses to the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This time, New York closed it out. And that's an encouraging sign for a team playing under a first-year head coach.